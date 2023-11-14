BUFFALO- The Bruins look to bounce back tonight as they take on the Sabres for the first time this season.
Bruins Introduce 'Bruins Authentics,' the Club's New Official Game-Used, Team-Issued and Team Stock Memorabilia Line
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres
Lineup Changes:
- Kevin Shattenkirk will slot back in for Ian Mitchell on the third pairing to skate with Derek Forbort.
- Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk will switch sides on the third line, with Matt Poitras centering.
- Linus Ullmark will get the start in net.
Beecher in BUF:
- Johnny Beecher was born and raised in Elmira, N.Y and grew up a Sabres fan. "We were pretty big Sabers fans, obviously growing up in the upstate area, so it's pretty special to be back here and be playing," said Beecher.
- There will be no lack of Beecher fans in the building with his friends and family having this game circled on the calander. "The rumor is I've got somewhere in the hundreds of people coming, said Beecher. "So it should be good, obviously I can't thank them enough for their support."
- Jason Pominville and Ryan Miller were a few of Beechers favorite players while growing up a Sabres fan.
Opposing View:
- The Sabres will celebrate Captain Kyle Okposo's 1000th game tonight in Buffalo.
- The Bruins will look to get to their game quickly tonight at the Key Bank Cetner. "They are such a skilled offensively dynamic team," said Jim Montgomery. "So you really have to be tight in your checking and we have to get to our identity of playing in the ozone and because that will limit their offensive opportunities."
- Buffalo checks in with a record of 7-7-1
- The Bruins played the Sabres during the preseason back in September, losing 4-1.
- This is the first time the B's will face former defenseman Connor Clifton since he was traded to Buffalo. "He's so much fun to coach," said Jim Montgomery. "My favorite memory of him is probably the the baby face grin he has after he makes a big hit or a great play."
Tuesday’s Projected Lineup
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic
Jake DeBrusk – Matt Poitras – Danton Heinen
Jakub Lauko – Johnny Beecher – Oskar Steen
DEFENSEMEN**
Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk
GOALIES
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman