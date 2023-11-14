News Feed

Boston Bruins Montreal Canadiens game recap November 11

Despite Quick Start, Bruins Fall to Montreal in Overtime 
Bruins Assign Parker Wotherspoon to Providence

New York Islanders Boston Bruins game recap November 9

Coyle Notches First Career Hat Trick, Lifts B's Past Isles
Bruins Activate Jakub Lauko; Place Morgan Geekie on IR

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders

Bruins to Host Military Appreciation Night on November 9

Feeling Grateful, Lauko Returns to Practice

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Stars

Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs 

Bruins Release Commemorative Coffee-Table Style Book: "Boston Bruins: Blood, Sweat & 100 Years":

David Pastrnak Named NHL Third Star for October

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

McAvoy Suspended Four Games for Illegal Check to the Head

Bruins Introduce 'Bruins Authentics,' the Club's New OffIcial Game-Used, Team-Issued and Team Stock Memorabilia Line

Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres

By Elaine Cavalieri
@NHLBruins BostonBruins.com

BUFFALO- The Bruins look to bounce back tonight as they take on the Sabres for the first time this season.

Lineup Changes:

  • Kevin Shattenkirk will slot back in for Ian Mitchell on the third pairing to skate with Derek Forbort.
  • Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk will switch sides on the third line, with Matt Poitras centering.
  • Linus Ullmark will get the start in net.

Montgomery talks with the media after morning skate

Beecher in BUF:

  • Johnny Beecher was born and raised in Elmira, N.Y and grew up a Sabres fan. "We were pretty big Sabers fans, obviously growing up in the upstate area, so it's pretty special to be back here and be playing," said Beecher.
  • There will be no lack of Beecher fans in the building with his friends and family having this game circled on the calander. "The rumor is I've got somewhere in the hundreds of people coming, said Beecher. "So it should be good, obviously I can't thank them enough for their support."
  • Jason Pominville and Ryan Miller were a few of Beechers favorite players while growing up a Sabres fan.

Beecher shares some thoughts ahead of BOS at BUF

Opposing View:

  • The Sabres will celebrate Captain Kyle Okposo's 1000th game tonight in Buffalo.
  • The Bruins will look to get to their game quickly tonight at the Key Bank Cetner. "They are such a skilled offensively dynamic team," said Jim Montgomery. "So you really have to be tight in your checking and we have to get to our identity of playing in the ozone and because that will limit their offensive opportunities."
  • Buffalo checks in with a record of 7-7-1
  • The Bruins played the Sabres during the preseason back in September, losing 4-1.
  • This is the first time the B's will face former defenseman Connor Clifton since he was traded to Buffalo. "He's so much fun to coach," said Jim Montgomery. "My favorite memory of him is probably the the baby face grin he has after he makes a big hit or a great play."

Tuesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk – Matt Poitras – Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko – Johnny Beecher – Oskar Steen

DEFENSEMEN**

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman