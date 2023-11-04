The B's look to start the road trip off right with a win vs. Detroit tonight at Little Ceasers Arena.
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings
DETROIT- The Bruins look to extend their point streak to 11 games tonight as they take on the Red Wings.
Lineup Changes:
There are a few changes to the lineup tonight as the B’s look to get their second win against Detroit after beating them 4-1 last week at TD Garden.
- "James van Riemsdyk is moving up to play left wing with Zacha back at center and Pastrnak on the right,” said Jim Montgomery. “And Poitras is going to be centering Geekie and Frederic."
- van Riemsdyk is looking forward to the opportunity to play with both Pastrnak and Zacha. "Depending on different matchups and things like that you need to have some versatility and some flexibility within the lineup,” said van Riemsdyk. "Getting the chance to play with two players like that is exciting."
- Pastrnak has been off to a hot start, checking in with eight goals and six assists for 14 points. “He’s a guy that puts a lot of work in and he’s a guy that you see before practice working on his shot,” said van Riemsdyk. “It’s contagious for the rest of the team when one of your best players is doing stuff like that.”
Opposing view:
- “They’ve gotten off to a good start this year they have some excitement and buzz around their team,” said van Riemsdyk. “The last time we played them they were definitely dangerous when they got the puck in transition and made a lot of plays around our net so I think just being responsible and playing within our structure.”
- The Red Wings are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night and check in with a record of 6-4-1.
- Dylan Larken leads the Wings in points with four goals and 11 assists for 15 points.
Saturday’s Projected Lineup
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake Debrusk
James van Riemsdyk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic – Matt Poitras – Morgan Geekie
Danton Heinen – Johnny Beecher – Oskar Steen
DEFENSEMEN
Hampus Lindholm – Kevin Shattenkirk
Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon – Ian Mitchell
GOALIES
Linus Ullmark/Jeremy Swayman