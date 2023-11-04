News Feed

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, extend record point streak to 10
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs 

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs 
David Pastrnak Named NHL Third Star for October

David Pastrnak Named NHL Third Star for October
Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions
McAvoy Suspended Four Games for Illegal Check to the Head

McAvoy Suspended Four Games for Illegal Check to the Head
Bruins Introduce 'Bruins Authentics,' the Club's New OffIcial Game-Used, Team-Issued and Team Stock Memorabilia Line

Bruins Introduce 'Bruins Authentics,' the Club's New Official Game-Used, Team-Issued and Team Stock Memorabilia Line
Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9

B's Rally for OT Win Against Panthers, Extend Point Streak to 9
Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to One-Year Contract

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to One-Year Contract
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers
Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, October 30

Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, October 30
Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins top Red Wings

Pastrnak Tallies Three Points As Bruins Defeat Red Wings
Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist to Providence

Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist to Providence
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings
Bruins Place Milan Lucic on LTIR; Recall Oskar Steen

Bruins Place Milan Lucic on LTIR; Recall Oskar Steen
Bruins to Host their First Centennial Era Night in Celebration of "The Early Years" (1924-1959) on Saturday, October 28

Bruins to Host their First Centennial Era Night in Celebration of "The Early Years" (1924-1959) on Saturday, October 28
Bruins Set to Begin Divisional Schedule

Bruins Set to Begin Divisional Schedule
The Early Years | Top 10 Moments from 1924-59

The Early Years | Top 10 Moments from 1924-59
Bruins Surrender Lead, Drop First Game of Season

Bruins Surrender Lead, Drop First Game of Season

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

By Elaine Cavalieri
@NHLBruins BostonBruins.com

The B's look to start the road trip off right with a win vs. Detroit tonight at Little Ceasers Arena.

IMG_5109

DETROIT- The Bruins look to extend their point streak to 11 games tonight as they take on the Red Wings. 

Lineup Changes:

There are a few changes to the lineup tonight as the B’s look to get their second win against Detroit after beating them 4-1 last week at TD Garden. 

  • "James van Riemsdyk is moving up to play left wing with Zacha back at center and Pastrnak on the right,” said Jim Montgomery. “And Poitras is going to be centering Geekie and Frederic."
  • van Riemsdyk is looking forward to the opportunity to play with both Pastrnak and Zacha. "Depending on different matchups and things like that you need to have some versatility and some flexibility within the lineup,” said van Riemsdyk. "Getting the chance to play with two players like that is exciting."
  • Pastrnak has been off to a hot start, checking in with eight goals and six assists for 14 points. “He’s a guy that puts a lot of work in and he’s a guy that you see before practice working on his shot,” said van Riemsdyk. “It’s contagious for the rest of the team when one of your best players is doing stuff like that.”

Montgomery shares his thoughts before BOS at DET

Opposing view:

  • “They’ve gotten off to a good start this year they have some excitement and buzz around their team,” said van Riemsdyk. “The last time we played them they were definitely dangerous when they got the puck in transition and made a lot of plays around our net so I think just being responsible and playing within our structure.”
  • The Red Wings are coming off a 2-0 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night and check in with a record of 6-4-1.
  • Dylan Larken leads the Wings in points with four goals and 11 assists for 15 points.

van Riemsdyk talks with the media ahead of BOS at DET

Saturday’s Projected Lineup 

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake Debrusk

James van Riemsdyk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Matt Poitras – Morgan Geekie

Danton Heinen – Johnny Beecher – Oskar Steen

DEFENSEMEN

Hampus Lindholm – Kevin Shattenkirk

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Ian Mitchell 

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark/Jeremy Swayman