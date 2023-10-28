Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Steen Recalled

The Bruins placed Milan Lucic on long-term injured reserve on Saturday morning and recalled Oskar Steen from Providence. Coach Jim Montgomery said Lucic is still expected to miss “a couple weeks at the minimum.”

Steen, meanwhile, has been off to a strong start with the P-Bruins, notching five points (three goals, two assists) in five games. The 25-year-old also performed well during training camp and was one of Boston’s final cuts.

“Really good camp, just playing fast and going to hard areas, playing inside the dots, a real strength of his,” said Montgomery. “Talking to the staff down in Providence, [head coach] Ryan Mougenel] specifically, he said that he's been really impactful the last three games.

“When you bring guys up, you want guys feeling good about their games. They come here with confidence and he's a confident player right now.”

Steen, of course, is no stranger to Boston having played 26 games with the Bruins over the past three seasons. As such, the winger is confident that his experience will help him adjust more smoothly this time around.

“It's almost the same thing. Just going up and doing my things and trying to win hockey games up here,” said Steen, who played just three games with Boston last season after suiting up for 20 in 2021-22.

“I know what I have to do. And I feel much more comfortable every time I get out there and I try to bring my good hockey that I have played so far, so that's what I'm aiming for.”

Steen acknowledged that he “was disappointed” when he was assigned to Providence ahead of the opener but tried to use it as motivation to return to the big club.

“Felt very good during the camp and so far during the season,” he said. “I felt like I was very close to making the team and I felt I had a really good camp.

“I brought that energy [to Providence] and my game has been really good lately, so I'm just trying to build on that. It's just, like, keep going and I was trying to just think that I will be back here soon and now I am. That was my goal.”

Montgomery said the Bruins have “some questionable players” for Saturday night, so he did not reveal exactly where Steen would slot into the lineup. Boston’s bench boss did say, however, that if everyone was able to play Jesper Boqvist would draw out of the lineup.

“I think there's more opportunity to gain ice time this year than there was last year just because of the way we are,” said Montgomery. “We're younger, we're a little rawer, which tends to lead to either really good performances or sometimes not as good. And that also means there's inconsistency.

“The opportunity to come in here and gain minutes is more readily available than I think it was last year.”