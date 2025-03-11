Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

Boston aiming to make it two straight wins since trade deadline

KASTY
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – The Bruins will be back on home ice for the first time since last week’s trade deadline as they host the rival Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Boston, of course, will look quite different than the last time it played on Causeway Street, with captain Brad Marchand and longtime Bruins Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo all traded elsewhere.

While there has been massive change within the dressing room, the Bruins managed to put together one of their stronger all-around efforts in some time on Saturday afternoon when they shutout the Lightning, 4-0, at Amalie Arena. It is a formula they are aiming to use again against the Panthers.

“It’s Florida, Marchy’s on their team – he’s not playing as we all know…for us, I don’t think our focus should change much. We just need to stay in the moment like we did in Tampa on Saturday,” said interim head coach Joe Sacco. “We’re back home now for the first time since the trades, but I’d like our guys to use the energy in the building on our side tonight.

“The last two games is the script we want to follow with our group. We were on pucks, we didn’t give the opposition a lot of time and space, especially through the neutral zone. I thought we defended hard…and our puck decisions have been better.”

Bruins forward Mark Kastelic, who turned 26 on Tuesday, said the Bruins are motivated to finish out the regular season – and, perhaps, beyond – with a strong collective effort.

“As a team, collectively, I think we just wanted to take it upon ourselves to come together,” said Kastelic. “Nobody is gonna lay down here these last 17 games. We’re gonna push the best we can. I think we’re still right in it. And everybody feels that way. Was a great performance [in Tampa]. Hopefully we can follow it up tonight. It’s gonna be another tough task, but every game matters. Just have to bring our best game every night. It’s gonna be fun.”

Sacco added that he does not expect any lineup changes on Tuesday night, meaning Jeremy Swayman – fresh off his 16th career shutout – will get the start between the pipes.

Kastelic meets with the media before BOS vs. FLA

Marchand Skates

Brad Marchand skated at TD Garden on Tuesday morning – donning a Florida Panthers logo on his chest. It was, no doubt, a strange sight for everyone on Causeway Street as the now former Bruins captain returned to town with his new team.

The winger, who is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, took the ice for the Panthers’ pregame skate, but will not play against the Bruins.

“Different. I got a little bit of a feel for it during 4 Nations, what it’s like coming in not as a home team. It wasn’t as uncomfortable as I was walking in that day. But definitely still a different feeling,” Marchand said of what it was like to arrive at TD Garden as a visitor.

Marchand spoke for 30 minutes following the skate, five of which were dedicated to delivering a message to Bruins fans that addressed the trade from Boston on Friday afternoon.

“My love for the city and will to want to be here has never changed and I don’t think it will ever change…I have a tremendous amount of respect for management and ownership and everyone involved in this organization,” said Marchand. “That’s why you want to come here, they just want to win and they’ll make tough decisions if that’s what it means. That’s their job. It’s not a personal thing. I never let it get personal.

“I’m sure it hurts to have to make that decision but it’s not gonna change the relationship I have with them away from the business side of it.”

Marchand speaks with the media after skating for the first time as a Florida Panther

Tuesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov – Elias Lindholm – Jakub Lauko

Cole Koepke – Casey Mittelstadt – Vinni Lettieri

Johnny Beecher – Patrick Brown – Mark Katelic

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov – Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon – Ian Mitchell

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

The Bruins take on the Panthers at TD Garden on Tuesday

Related Content

Press Room: Brad Marchand

Animated Game: Behind the scenes rehearsal

Trailer: Best Snow Day Ever

News Feed

Swayman, Bruins Shut Out Lightning to End Three-Game Skid

Marchand trade to Panthers signals end of era for Bruins

Boston Bruins Acquire Fraser Minten, 2026 First-Round Draft Pick and 2025 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Toronto Maple Leafs

Boston Bruins Acquire 2027 Conditional Second-Round Draft Pick from Florida Panthers

Boston Bruins Acquire Daniil Misyul from New Jersey Devils 

Boston Bruins Acquire Henri Jokiharju from Buffalo Sabres

Boston Bruins Acquire Casey Mittelstadt, William Zellers and 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick from Colorado Avalanche

Geekie Scores Twice But Bruins Fall to Carolina in Closing Seconds

Boston Bruins Acquire Marat Khusnutdinov, Jakub Lauko and 2026 Sixth-Round Draft Pick from Minnesota Wild

Need to Know: Bruins at Hurricanes

Bruins Sign Tyler Pitlick to One-year, Two-Way Contract

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Geekie Hits 20-Goal Plateau But Bruins Fall to Predators

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators

Boston Bruins Acquire Max Wanner, 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick and 2026 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Edmonton Oilers

Bruins Assign Ian Mitchell to Providence

Bruins Shutout by Wild, Pastrnak's Point Streak Ends

Pastrnak Pushes Point Steak to 17, Bruins Hold off Penguins