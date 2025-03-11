Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

BOSTON – The Bruins will be back on home ice for the first time since last week’s trade deadline as they host the rival Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Boston, of course, will look quite different than the last time it played on Causeway Street, with captain Brad Marchand and longtime Bruins Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo all traded elsewhere.

While there has been massive change within the dressing room, the Bruins managed to put together one of their stronger all-around efforts in some time on Saturday afternoon when they shutout the Lightning, 4-0, at Amalie Arena. It is a formula they are aiming to use again against the Panthers.

“It’s Florida, Marchy’s on their team – he’s not playing as we all know…for us, I don’t think our focus should change much. We just need to stay in the moment like we did in Tampa on Saturday,” said interim head coach Joe Sacco. “We’re back home now for the first time since the trades, but I’d like our guys to use the energy in the building on our side tonight.

“The last two games is the script we want to follow with our group. We were on pucks, we didn’t give the opposition a lot of time and space, especially through the neutral zone. I thought we defended hard…and our puck decisions have been better.”

Bruins forward Mark Kastelic, who turned 26 on Tuesday, said the Bruins are motivated to finish out the regular season – and, perhaps, beyond – with a strong collective effort.

“As a team, collectively, I think we just wanted to take it upon ourselves to come together,” said Kastelic. “Nobody is gonna lay down here these last 17 games. We’re gonna push the best we can. I think we’re still right in it. And everybody feels that way. Was a great performance [in Tampa]. Hopefully we can follow it up tonight. It’s gonna be another tough task, but every game matters. Just have to bring our best game every night. It’s gonna be fun.”

Sacco added that he does not expect any lineup changes on Tuesday night, meaning Jeremy Swayman – fresh off his 16th career shutout – will get the start between the pipes.