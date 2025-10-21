Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers 

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins will welcome a familiar face back to TD Garden on Tuesday.

​The 7:30 p.m. game against the Florida Panthers marks the first time former captain Brad Marchand returns to the ice on Causeway Street in a different jersey.​

“I am excited to see him after. Obviously he is an incredible Bruin. Everything he’s done for this city and community, and a great friend. So happy for him, for the success that he had,” Charlie McAvoy said.

“It will be weird playing against him. But tonight, it’s not Marchy vs. us or anything. It is Bruins vs. Panthers. We have to play desperate tonight because we have to win a hockey game. That is first what’s on our mind.”

Boston is looking to snap a four-game losing streak after a week-long road trip out West, during which it played the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and Utah Mammoth. The B’s are thrown right back into action on Tuesday as they open a three-game homestand, starting with the Panthers.

“I actually like that it’s Florida for two reasons. It is a Stanley Cup champion, it’s the best team,” Sturm said. It’s a great challenge. That alone should fire the guys up. [Marchand] coming back, too.”

Casey Mittelstadt enters the lineup after being a healthy scratch on Sunday in Utah. The forward is shifting over to the left wing on the second line, and Pavel Zacha is moving to center with Viktor Arvidsson on the other side.

“It is what you make it, so, for me, just use it as motivation. Come back, work harder the next day and keep moving forward. I don’t think there’s a point to sit there and pout and feel sorry for myself,” Mittelstadt said. “Just move on and go play tonight.”

The Bruins scored a cumulative eight goals through three games of the road trip. While increased 5-on-5 production is always an objective, Boston is focusing on tightening up its defense.

​“It all starts with defending for us,” McAvoy said. “We have to start in our end, just getting pucks out. And then just taking pride in that side of the game. I think we trust in our offense, we’ll be able to get what we need. But we need to keep the puck out of our net first.”