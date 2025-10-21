Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers 

Marchand makes his return to TD Garden on Tuesday with Florida

mcavoyflorida
By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins will welcome a familiar face back to TD Garden on Tuesday.

​The 7:30 p.m. game against the Florida Panthers marks the first time former captain Brad Marchand returns to the ice on Causeway Street in a different jersey.​

“I am excited to see him after. Obviously he is an incredible Bruin. Everything he’s done for this city and community, and a great friend. So happy for him, for the success that he had,” Charlie McAvoy said.

“It will be weird playing against him. But tonight, it’s not Marchy vs. us or anything. It is Bruins vs. Panthers. We have to play desperate tonight because we have to win a hockey game. That is first what’s on our mind.”

Boston is looking to snap a four-game losing streak after a week-long road trip out West, during which it played the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and Utah Mammoth. The B’s are thrown right back into action on Tuesday as they open a three-game homestand, starting with the Panthers.

“I actually like that it’s Florida for two reasons. It is a Stanley Cup champion, it’s the best team,” Sturm said. It’s a great challenge. That alone should fire the guys up. [Marchand] coming back, too.”

Casey Mittelstadt enters the lineup after being a healthy scratch on Sunday in Utah. The forward is shifting over to the left wing on the second line, and Pavel Zacha is moving to center with Viktor Arvidsson on the other side.

“It is what you make it, so, for me, just use it as motivation. Come back, work harder the next day and keep moving forward. I don’t think there’s a point to sit there and pout and feel sorry for myself,” Mittelstadt said. “Just move on and go play tonight.”

The Bruins scored a cumulative eight goals through three games of the road trip. While increased 5-on-5 production is always an objective, Boston is focusing on tightening up its defense.

​“It all starts with defending for us,” McAvoy said. “We have to start in our end, just getting pucks out. And then just taking pride in that side of the game. I think we trust in our offense, we’ll be able to get what we need. But we need to keep the puck out of our net first.”

Mittelstadt and McAvoy speak with media ahead of matchup against Florida

Wait, There’s More

  • David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with eight points (four goals, four assists) through seven games. The forward scored twice against the Mammoth on Sunday. Pastrnak remains on the first line with Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm, as well as the first power-play unit.
  • Jeremy Swayman was the first goaltender off the ice at the Bruins’ morning skate on Tuesday. Swayman last played on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche and posted 34 saves in the loss. He has a 2.76 goals against average and a .917 save percentage through four games this year.
  • Jeffrey Viel slotted onto the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic during Tuesday’s skate in place of Johnny Beecher. The forward played his first game of the season on Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights and had 11:50 of total ice time.

Opposing View

  • The Panthers are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at KeyBank Center. Florida is on a four-game losing streak, previously dropping games to the New Jersey Devils, Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers.
  • Seth Jones leads all Florida defensemen with three assists through seven games. The 31-year-old is skating on the second pair with Niko Mikkola. Jones was traded to the Panthers from Chicago in March ahead of posting nine points (four goals, five assists) en route to the Stanley Cup.
  • Anton Lundell had the most power-play goals (two) for the Panthers thus far. The forward is on the first unit with Marchand, Jones, Mackie Samoskevich and Sam Reinhart. Lundell also has three assists for a total of five points on the season. The Panthers’ power play is ranked 16th in the NHL at 19.4%.

Sturm talks ahead of BOS vs. FLA

Related Content

Pastrnak's 2nd goal of the game gives the Bruins a 2-1 lead.

The History of the Bruins Captaincy

FAQ Heritage Hall 2025 - Sports Museum Operations

News Feed

Pastrnak Scores Twice in Bruins Loss to Utah

Need to Know: Bruins at Mammoth

Bruins Fall 4-1 in Colorado, ‘Take the Positives and get Ready for Tomorrow’

Need to Know: Bruins at Avalanche

Bruins' Bottom Six Steps Up in Loss: 'They Kept us in the Game'

Need to Know: Bruins at Golden Knights 

In the System: Providence Starts Season with Two-Win Weekend

Bruins Using Road Trip for Team Bonding, 'A lot of Excitement and Positivity'

Bruins Fall 4-3 to Lightning: 'We Know we Can be Better'

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Lightning

Bruins Beat Buffalo, 3-1: ‘Everyone Playing for Each Other’

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres 

Minten Secures 4-3 OT Win for Bruins in Home Opener

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blackhawks

Pastrnak’s Three-Point Night Lifts Bruins Past Capitals in Sturm’s Coaching Debut

Inside the Jeannot Family’s Move to Boston: ‘Biggest Weight Lifted Off Our Shoulders’

Need to Know: Bruins at Capitals 

Chara Reacts to Number Retirement: 'I was quite shocked'