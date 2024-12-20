The Bruins look to close the five game road trip strong with a win tonight in Edmonton.
Need To Know: Bruins vs. Oilers
Wahlstrom Debut:
- Oliver Wahlstrom will make his Bruins debut tonight replacing Cole Koepke on the third line to skate with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.
- "I'm very excited," said Wahlstrom. "It's a dream play to play for the Bruins...it's been nice to get to know these guys and I'm super excited."
- When it comes to his play tonight, Wahlstrom plans to keep it simple. "Just to keep things simple early on, because I'm going to be pretty amped up and, you know, playing pretty skilled players and some new guys so I think, you know, the first couple of games simple and when I do that things will open up for sure."
Opposing View:
- Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points.
- Followed closely by Connor McDavid who checks in with 14 goals and 30 assists for 44 points.
- After a 5 games win streak, the Oilers fell to the Panthers on Monday.
- This will be the first time the Bruins and Oilers have met this season.
Thursday's Projected Lineup:
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Justin Brazeau
Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Oliver Wahlstrom
Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Marc McLaughlin
DEFENSEMEN
Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle – Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke
GOALIES
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo