Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs
BOSTON-The Bruins are back at TD Garden tonight for a tilt with Toronto. With the B’s having a historic hot start, they are on the hunt to extend their point streak to 10 games.
Defense Will Look Different:
- With Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk, and Charlie McAvoy out of the lineup tonight, Parker Wotherspoon, Ian Mitchell, and Mason Lohrei will see plenty of game action.
- Lohrei will slot in to skate with Brandon Carlo for his NHL debut. “With it being his first game it’s exciting," said Jim Montgomery. "He’s going to be ready to go." While Wotherspoon and Mitchell are set to skate together as the third pairing.
- Kevin Shattenkirk will play in his 900th NHL game tonight and expressed how both himself, Brandon Carlo and Hampus Lindholm are prepared to take the lead and set an example. "For Brandon, Hampus and I, that’s our job now is to set the example on the ice," said Kevin Shattenkirk. "Be able to talk through plays with these guys and make them feel comfortable and make sure they are getting up to speed as quickly as possible."
- Shattenkirk was asked about what he saw from Lohrei in the preseason. “He’s very confident with the puck, his skating ability and his hands at that size is obviously something that is very impressive.”
Opposing View:
- The Leafs are looking to bounce back, coming off a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Tuesday night. "They are coming off a loss that they are probably not happy but most importantly it's a matter of us getting to our game as quickly as possible and making them react to that," said Shattenkirk.
- Former Bruin Tyler Bertuzzi spoke on how it feels to be back playing in Boston this morning after his morning skate. "Everyone was great over here and I really enjoyed my time while I was here," said Bertuzzi. "They have a lot of good players, a lot of depth and they buy into their system so we are going to have to bring our full effort tonight."
- The Leafs are currently 9-3-1 and sit at 5th in the Atlantic division.