Need to Know: Bruins vs. Lightning

Poitras Back Up

Among a number of roster transactions on Tuesday morning for Boston was the recall of Matt Poitras from Providence. The 20-year-old was sent to the P-Bruins in early November and put up some strong numbers with 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 23 games, including a seven-game goal streak through mid-December.

“Just got on the ice a lot more, more practices, more reps, just got that confidence back that I felt like I was playing with the start of this year, last year…just go out there, have fun, work hard, and let the rest of the stuff take care of itself. Just get that confidence back, get a lot of puck touches. I thought it was very beneficial to me,” Poitras said of his first stint in the AHL.

Poitras added that he feels more confident and better conditioned after playing additional minutes in higher-leverage situations with Providence.

“When I first got down, it was tough playing more,” said Poitras. “You go from playing less and you’re getting more shifts, that helps you figure out that you need to do more off the ice to get in better shape and be able to play more minutes.

“I just feel more comfortable as a player than when I went down. I just feel better overall being on the ice, just found the love for the game again. That makes you feel better when you get on the ice every day and come to the rink.”

The 2022 second-round pick said that finding his goal-scoring touch was the result of an uptick in shooting.

"When you get that confidence and you’re rolling, it’s a great feeling,” said Poitras. “Feel like I was just shooting the puck more and being a bit more selfish. Sometimes I look to pass more, when you get those opportunities, shoot, they don’t come that often. Just have to always shoot the puck and good things happen.”

Sacco said that he expects Poitras to play center on Tuesday night and help the Bruins create more offense through the middle of the ice.

“We need his ability to carry the puck through the middle of the ice, that’s one of his strengths. We’re gonna give him the opportunity to do that,” said Sacco. “The ability to make some plays, create some offense, whether it be off the rush in the offensive zone. His compete level needs to be hard away from the puck too. Some of the details defensively, playing in our own end zone, those are things that we take pride in and he’s getting better at that especially down in Providence. He’s getting stronger, which is a good sign for us

“We want to see him make plays out there, create some opportunities off the rush. We haven’t been generating a lot of chances off the rush, so hopefully he can help us in that area.”