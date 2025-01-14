Need to Know: Bruins vs. Lightning

BOSTON – The Bruins are back on home ice to battle the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night at TD Garden in the teams’ second matchup in six days. Boston is aiming to build off its overtime victory in Florida on Saturday afternoon, despite it not being the club’s best showing.
“We won a game against Florida and that was the most important thing,” interim head coach Joe Sacco said following Tuesday’s morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena. “In this league, you win some games that maybe you shouldn’t, you lose some games that maybe you shouldn’t.
“I thought that game was one of those games where we weren’t at our best, but we found a way to win. I think we need to carry some of that momentum, as far as what we did in spurts in that game into tonight’s game.”
The Bruins are hoping that playing the Lightning, a team they recently lost to (a 4-1 setback last Thursday night in Tampa), will help elevate the urgency level.
“We have a good rivalry against these guys and I would expect that this game would be a game where the level of intensity should be cranked up even more here tonight,” said Sacco. “Shouldn’t need any extra motivation to make sure that we’re playing hard here tonight.
“We want to make sure we’re engaged in this game emotionally and physically without crossing the line.”
Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub: