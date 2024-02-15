Need to Know: Bruins vs. Kraken

BOSTON – The Bruins will be aiming to snap their two-game skid on Thursday night when they continue their seven-game homestand with a tilt against the Seattle Kraken at TD Garden. While Boston dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to Tampa two nights ago, the Black & Gold were far more pleased with their effort compared to what they put forth in losses to Calgary and Washington earlier in the homestand.

“Consistency,” coach Jim Montgomery said when asked what he’d be looking for out of his club against Seattle. “We've been one bad game, one good game since the All-Star break. I want to see two good games in a row here.”

Montgomery, however, believes that just like the B’s downturn before Christmas, the slump coming out the All-Star break should help them come the spring.

“I think it's a healthy thing for us. We went through it in December and I think we came out a better team and, hopefully, we're getting out of it right now,” said Montgomery. “But I really liked our team game last game. I thought we played to how I think we can have success and we all believe we can have success, but I think there's going to be more adversity.

“There's still 29 or 30 games left. So, there's going to be adversity. We have a lot of back to backs. Three and four is coming up. All of that is good in preparation. That's why you go through the grind of the season. You want to be pushed, you want to be tested.”