Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders

The Bruins look to start off the road trip strong tonight on Long Island.

Screenshot 2024-03-02 at 6.20.27 PM

Lineup Changes:

  • Jim Montgomery announced a few changes to the lineup at the Bruins morning skate. "Derek Forbort is in for Matt Grzelcyk and Marc McLaughlin is in for Justin Brazeau," said Montgomery. "Both players are dealing with day to day soreness...we expect both to play in Toronto but they are not available tonight."
  • Marc McLaughlin got the call up from Providence on Friday afternoon. "I'm really excited," said McLaughlin. "I'm jacked up to be here...I've been putting in a lot of work in Providence and it's good to see that pay off."
  • Linus Ullmark is projected to start between the pipes.

Montgomery talks before BOS at NYI

Opposing View:

  • The Islanders are coming off two big wins vs. both the Dallas Stars and Detriot Red Wings.
  • The Bruins have faced the Islanders twice this season earning one victory and being handed a shootout loss.
  • Matthew Barzal leads the Isles with 18 goals and 45 assists. 
  • Charlie McAvoy spoke about the Islanders this morning at the Bruins morning skate. "They are a good team," said McAvoy. "This time of year points are valuable and you're never going to get a easy game in this league...especially not tonight."
  •  Ilya Sorokin is the expected starter for the Isles.

McLaughlin talks as he returns to lineup @ NYI

Saturday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Pavel Zacha – Jake DeBrusk 

Danton Heinen – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Marc McLaughlin

DEFENSEMEN

Parker Wootherspoon – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

McAvoy talks before BOS at NYI

News Feed

Bruins Recall Marc McLaughlin on Emergency Basis

Geekie's Hat Trick Helps Bruins Defeat Golden Knights to End Skid

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Vegas

Bruins Assign Anthony Richard to Providence 

Prospects Report: P-Bruins Keep it Short

Bruins Go to Overtime for Sixth Straight Game, Fall to Kraken in SO

Need to Know: Bruins at Kraken

Bruins Squander Third-Period Lead, Drop Second Straight in OT

Bruins to Celebrate Grand Opening of Boston Bruins Heritage Hall with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, March 5

Coyle Scores Twice as Bruins Fall to Flames in OT

Bruins Recall Ian Mitchell from Providence

McAvoy, Bruins Recover to Defeat Oilers in OT

Need to Know: Bruins at Oilers

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

McAvoy, Swayman Lift B's in Shootout to Rally Past Stars

Bruins Sign Justin Brazeau to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Stars

Bruins Suffer Fourth Straight Loss with OT Setback to Kings