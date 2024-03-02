The Bruins look to start off the road trip strong tonight on Long Island.
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders
Lineup Changes:
- Jim Montgomery announced a few changes to the lineup at the Bruins morning skate. "Derek Forbort is in for Matt Grzelcyk and Marc McLaughlin is in for Justin Brazeau," said Montgomery. "Both players are dealing with day to day soreness...we expect both to play in Toronto but they are not available tonight."
- Marc McLaughlin got the call up from Providence on Friday afternoon. "I'm really excited," said McLaughlin. "I'm jacked up to be here...I've been putting in a lot of work in Providence and it's good to see that pay off."
- Linus Ullmark is projected to start between the pipes.
Opposing View:
- The Islanders are coming off two big wins vs. both the Dallas Stars and Detriot Red Wings.
- The Bruins have faced the Islanders twice this season earning one victory and being handed a shootout loss.
- Matthew Barzal leads the Isles with 18 goals and 45 assists.
- Charlie McAvoy spoke about the Islanders this morning at the Bruins morning skate. "They are a good team," said McAvoy. "This time of year points are valuable and you're never going to get a easy game in this league...especially not tonight."
- Ilya Sorokin is the expected starter for the Isles.
Saturday’s Projected Lineup
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk – Pavel Zacha – Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Marc McLaughlin
DEFENSEMEN
Parker Wootherspoon – Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk
GOALIES
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman