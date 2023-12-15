Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders 

By Elaine Cavalieri
@NHLBruins BostonBruins.com

The Bruins look to return to Boston with a win tonight against the Islanders.

Screenshot 2023-12-15 at 2.45.51 PM

Lineup Changes:

  • Jim Montgomery was not sure on a full lineup at Friday's morning skate at UBS Arena, but did share that Matt Poitras will be coming out of the lineup. "We're not sure on our lineup, but I can tell you Poitras is coming out as planned," said Montgomery.
  • Jesper Boqvist will enter the lineup skating on the third line with James van Riemsdyk, and Trent Frederic centering.  “I’ve been watching them a lot they are two great players that have both had great seasons so far so hopefully I can help them keep going,” said Bouquets.
  • The defense will look the same as Wednesday night's game vs. the Devils.

Montgomery talks ahead of Bruins at Islanders

Opposing View:

  • The Islanders are on a bit of a hot streak, having won their last four games against the Ducks, the Leafs, the Kings and the Blue Jackets.
  • The B's faced the Islanders back at TD Garden on November 9th where they picked up a 5-2 win thanks to Charlie Coyle's first career hatrick. Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points followed by Noah Dobson who checks in with five goals and 24 assists for 29 points.
  • Being physical is a focus for the B's heading into tonight. "We know that this is a heavy team that forechecks a lot," said Montgomery. "So we are going to need that physical presence at both ends of the ice."
  • Jake DeBrusk added to Montgomery's point on being hard on pucks. "Tonight is going to be another tight one," said Jake DeBrusk. "We play similar in a way...they forecheck hard and we are going to need to be ready to break pucks out."

DeBrusk talks ahead of Bruins at Islanders

