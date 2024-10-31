RALEIGH - After falling 2-0 to the Flyers on Tuesday at TD Garden, the Bruins look to get back in the win column tonight in Raleigh.
Bruins look to get back in the win column in Carolina
Lineup Changes:
There are some changes to the lineup heading into tonight’s matchup:
- The Bruins' productive fourth line has been split up, with Mark Kastelic moving to right wing on a new top line alongside Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm.
- Head Coach Jim Montgomery hopes the move provides the spark his team needs: "Right now we are looking for players to take ownership of their game - and with splitting up that Kastelic, Beecher, Koepke line we want their work habits to rub off on their linemates," said Montgomery after the team's optional morning skate.
- Johnny Beecher will skate with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, while Matt Poitras will center Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau.
- Max Jones slots back into the lineup next to Charlie Coyle and Cole Koepke.
- After Joonas Korpisalo got the start in net against Philadelphia, Jeremy Swayman returns as the starting goaltender tonight against the Canes.
- Elias Lindholm, who was selected 5th overall by Carolina in 2013 and spent his first five NHL seasons with the club, returns to take on his former team: "It will be a a good test playing a good team in Carolina," said Lindholm. "I think we are all excited to get going and have a good matchup tonight."
Thursday's Projected Lineup
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Mark Kastelic
Johnny Beecher – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic – Matt Poitras – Justin Brazeau
Max Jones – Charlie Coyle – Cole Koepke
DEFENSEMEN
Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke
GOALIES
Jeremy Swayman | Joonas Korpisalo