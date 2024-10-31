Bruins look to get back in the win column in Carolina

RALEIGH - After falling 2-0 to the Flyers on Tuesday at TD Garden, the Bruins look to get back in the win column tonight in Raleigh.

CHARLIE CAROLINA

Lineup Changes:

There are some changes to the lineup heading into tonight’s matchup:

  • The Bruins' productive fourth line has been split up, with Mark Kastelic moving to right wing on a new top line alongside Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm.
  • Head Coach Jim Montgomery hopes the move provides the spark his team needs: "Right now we are looking for players to take ownership of their game - and with splitting up that Kastelic, Beecher, Koepke line we want their work habits to rub off on their linemates," said Montgomery after the team's optional morning skate.
  • Johnny Beecher will skate with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, while Matt Poitras will center Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau.
  • Max Jones slots back into the lineup next to Charlie Coyle and Cole Koepke.
  • After Joonas Korpisalo got the start in net against Philadelphia, Jeremy Swayman returns as the starting goaltender tonight against the Canes.
  • Elias Lindholm, who was selected 5th overall by Carolina in 2013 and spent his first five NHL seasons with the club, returns to take on his former team: "It will be a a good test playing a good team in Carolina," said Lindholm. "I think we are all excited to get going and have a good matchup tonight."

Montgomery speaks with media at the Lenovo Center on Thursday morning

Thursday's Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Mark Kastelic

Johnny Beecher – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Matt Poitras – Justin Brazeau

Max Jones – Charlie Coyle – Cole Koepke

DEFENSEMEN

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman | Joonas Korpisalo

Lindholm talks after Bruins practice at WIA

