Need to Know: Bruins vs. Golden Knights

BOSTON – The Bruins will play their fifth consecutive Saturday matinée when they host the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden in the final game before the extended 4 Nations Face-Off break. Boston is aiming to head into the two-week reprieve as winners of three of its past four games.

“It’s an opportunity to get another two points, feel good heading into this break,” Charlie Coyle said following Friday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “We had a good practice today to prepare and get ready. It’s a big two points on the line against a pretty good team over there. We're excited about it.”

Interim head coach Joe Sacco said that the Bruins have approached the final four games leading into the break as they would playoff hockey, a mindset that has so far garnered two points in two of three games.

“It’s a massive opportunity for us, I really feel like that,” said Sacco. “I feel that if we can play a good, sound hockey game tomorrow against one of the better teams in the league the last couple years, it sets us up and puts us in a good spot going into the break No. 1 - because as we all know, the standings are tight…there’s a logjam there right now.

“Put ourselves in a better position and then when we get back, understanding what’s in front of us the last 25 games. You always feel a little better about yourself when you go into an extended break like that with a win under your belt.”