Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flames

Peeke sidelined; Zacha moving back to middle as Boston returns home to battle Calgary

TEAM
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – The Bruins will return home on Thursday night as they aim to get back in the win column against the Calgary Flames at TD Garden. Boston will be without defenseman Andrew Peeke, who left Tuesday’s loss to Toronto, with an undisclosed injury.

Coach Jim Montgomery said that Peeke is considered “week-to-week,” adding that he did not expect a call-up from Providence at this time. Mason Lohrei will re-enter the lineup and play alongside Parker Wotherspoon after sitting out the last two games as a healthy scratch.

Montgomery talks ahead of Bruins vs. Flames

Man in the Middle

The Bruins will also have a few more changes up front, chief among them being Pavel Zacha shifting back to the middle to center David Pastrnak and Tyler Johnson.

"I like playing with him,” said Zacha. “I think we have some chemistry from playing together in past years. Playing back at center is going to be exciting for me. I think our line the last two games was pretty good with Charlie Coyle and [Justin] Brazeau, had some good looks there. But it's exciting for me to play back with Pasta and Johnny."

Zacha added that the familiarity he has with Pastrnak, including this season with both players on the wing between Elias Lindholm, should benefit the duo as they try to quickly create results.

“I think we had 10 games together, couple games without each other,” said Zacha. “We kind of are used to getting some games together and getting right back to it. It shouldn’t be hard. We are used to talking to each other on the ice and he tells me exactly where I need to be. I think with him it comes natural to get that chemistry. We just have to keep creating those chances together and help our team win.”

Montgomery said that part of the reason for the tweak is, despite improvement in their checking game, the Bruins are still struggling to create consistent offensive chances.

“Those two have played really well together for two years in a row…I thought the line of Coyle, Zacha, and Brazeau was doing a good job…we feel that our defensive structure game is in a good place,” said Montgomery. “We don’t see a lot of offense being created in several of our last games 5-on-5. We’re not getting a lot of Grade-A chances…we just have to go to harder areas more consistently and be more direct offensively.”

Zacha talks with the media before BOS vs. CAL

Opposing View

Calgary enters Thursday’s matchup with a 7-5-1 record and fresh off a 3-2 overtime win in Montreal on Tuesday night. The Flames, in the midst of a three-game East Coast road trip, are led by defenseman Rasmus Anderson, who has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 13 games. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the club with five goals.

Old friend Daniel Vladar is 3-3-1 with a 2.71 goals against average and .907 save percentage in seven games between the pipes.

Thursday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Justin Brazeau

Tyler Johnson – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Cole Koepke – Charlie Coyle – Matt Poitras

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Trent Frederic

DEFENSEMAN

Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Parker Wotherspoon

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman/Joonas Korpisalo

