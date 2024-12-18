The Bruins look to get another win tonight as they take on the Flames at the Saddledome.
Need To Know: Bruins vs. Flames
- There will be no lineup changes tonight as the Bruins look to bring the same energy they did Saturday night in the victory over Vancouver. "The lineups going to be the same as the Vancouver game," said Joe Sacco. "We liked what we saw in that game... I think from top to bottom across the board, the guys played well. So we're going to stick with the same lineup."
- Jeremy Swayman will get the start in net.
Opposing View:
- The Flames are coming off a 3-0 shutout win over the Florida Panthers.
- Jonathan Huberdeau leads the flames with 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points.
- The Bruins got the 4-3 OT victory over the Flames at TD Garden back in November
- "We were just watching some of their footage this morning and they're a team that works for their ice," said Sacco. "You know, you got to be able you gotta be prepared to dig in against them here tonight...they play hard and hey seem to have a great system in place...they play with structure...it'll be a good test here tonight."
Tuesday’s Projected Lineup
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Justin Brazeau
Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Marc McLaughlin
Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke
DEFENSEMEN
Jordan Oesterle – Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov – Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke
GOALIES
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo