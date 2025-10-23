Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks

Callahan could make his season debut Thursday at TD Garden

callahan
By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are looking to get back in the win column as they host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at TD Garden for Hockey Fights Cancer Night.​

Hampus Lindholm, who spent nine seasons with the Ducks, is a game-time decision for the 7 p.m. puck drop. Defenseman Michael Callahan was recalled from Providence for reinforcements after Jordan Harris was placed on injured reserve, and will slot into the lineup if Lindholm is unavailable.

“I think both sides, we just want to feel comfortable moving forward. That’s why it’s been dragging on for a little bit,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Lindholm. “Do we need him? Yes, absolutely. But again, we just want to make sure we do the right thing, not just for the short run but for the long run.”​

Callahan played four games with the Providence Bruins before joining the main group. The Franklin, Massachusetts, native skated in 17 games with Boston last season and had one goal.

“I’ve done it before, which I think is good experience to have coming up – that makes a big difference,” Callahan said. “You kind of know what to expect coming in this building and obviously have seen the guys all before.”

Callahan practiced on the third pair with Henri Jokiharju during Thursday morning’s skate. The 26-year-old is staying ready in case he is called upon against Anaheim.​

"Go in, play a strong defensive game,” Callahan said. “Being a guy who comes up, that’s kind of what they’re going to rely on me for. Just play simple, steady and defend hard. Take it from there."

Lohrei and Callahan speak with media on Wednesday

Wait, There’s More

  • Joonas Korpisalo will be in net for the Bruins. The goaltender last played on Sunday against the Utah Mammoth, making 24 saves. Korpisalo has posted a 3.36 goals against average and a .865 save percentage through three games this year.
  • Jeffrey Viel slotted on the third line with Tanner Jeannot and Fraser Minten during Thursday’s morning skate. Mikey Eyssimont, in hand, moved to the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic. Marat Khusnutdinov and Johnny Beecher were the extra forwards in practice.
  • Nikita Zadorov is tied for first in the NHL in hits with 38 through eight games. The 6-foot-7 defenseman has two points (one goal, one assist) and is most regularly on the third pair with Jokiharju. He took reps on the second pair with Andrew Peeke during Thursday’s practice, though.

Opposing View

  • The Ducks are coming off a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, during which Ross Johnston, Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier and Beckett Sennecke scored, and goaltender Lukas Dostal made 26 saves.
  • Carlsson leads Anaheim with seven points (three goals, four assists) through six games this season. The 20-year-old forward centers the first line between Gauthier and Alex Killorn. He is also on the first power-play unit with Frank Vatrano, Troy Terry, Jackson Lacombe and Mikael Granlund.
  • Drew Helleson is tied for most points by a defenseman with two (one goal, one assist). The blueliner is skating on the first pair with Jackson Lacombe. Helleson played three seasons of NCAA hockey at Boston College (2019-22) before turning pro with the Ducks.

Marco Sturm speaks to the media before the Bruins face the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden.

