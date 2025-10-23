Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are looking to get back in the win column as they host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at TD Garden for Hockey Fights Cancer Night.​

Hampus Lindholm, who spent nine seasons with the Ducks, is a game-time decision for the 7 p.m. puck drop. Defenseman Michael Callahan was recalled from Providence for reinforcements after Jordan Harris was placed on injured reserve, and will slot into the lineup if Lindholm is unavailable.

“I think both sides, we just want to feel comfortable moving forward. That’s why it’s been dragging on for a little bit,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Lindholm. “Do we need him? Yes, absolutely. But again, we just want to make sure we do the right thing, not just for the short run but for the long run.”​

Callahan played four games with the Providence Bruins before joining the main group. The Franklin, Massachusetts, native skated in 17 games with Boston last season and had one goal.

“I’ve done it before, which I think is good experience to have coming up – that makes a big difference,” Callahan said. “You kind of know what to expect coming in this building and obviously have seen the guys all before.”

Callahan practiced on the third pair with Henri Jokiharju during Thursday morning’s skate. The 26-year-old is staying ready in case he is called upon against Anaheim.​

"Go in, play a strong defensive game,” Callahan said. “Being a guy who comes up, that’s kind of what they’re going to rely on me for. Just play simple, steady and defend hard. Take it from there."