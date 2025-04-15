Need to Know: Bruins vs. Devils

Brunet, Farinacci set to make NHL debuts in Boston’s season finale

BLOG
By Eric Russo
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – Seemingly one by one, Frederic Brunet watched as his Providence Bruins teammates got the call up to Boston over the last few weeks – some for another stint with the big club and others for their NHL debuts.

With so many of his buddies making the drive up I-95, he knew it was a possibility that he may eventually get a chance, too.

“When I saw all my buddies that are the same age as me [go up], Boston is going for giving shots to some younger guys,” said Brunet. “I felt like I need to bring my A-game every day at the rink in Providence and hopefully my name comes up at some point. Seeing those guys go up made me kind of think that it could happen this year, but it could not. I’m just focusing on my game in Providence.”

Brunet did just that and, eventually, that call came this past Sunday.

The 21-year-old blue liner, along with 24-year-old forward John Farinacci, were recalled from Providence on an emergency basis ahead of Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena and both are expected to make their NHL debuts on Tuesday night in the Bruins’ season finale against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.

“Really excited, obviously,” said Brunet. “Getting the first call is a great story to tell later. It’s just a great feeling to get that call. I worked hard for it. All goes to my parents, all my family, just to get there. The first call is always special, and it really was.”

The 6-foot-3, 196-pound left shot, who is in the midst of his second full professional campaign, has posted 24 points (5 goals, 19 assists) in 68 games this season. While his offensive game has always been a strength, Brunet said the Providence coaching staff has helped him round out more of a 200-foot game.

“My defensive part of the game is really what I’ve been talking about since I came here,” said Brunet, who was drafted in the fifth round (132nd overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. “That’s what they talked to me about. Just working a lot on my defensive side…I think it’s gotten better over the past couple months, I’ve had more responsibility with injuries, waivers, and everything.

“I think getting more ice time, getting to play with better players on the other side, just working on the little stuff down there…all the coaching staff in Providence, getting me better and being a 200-foot player. As a d-man, I need to be defending and that was a big flaw of mine. I think I worked a lot on it and I think I’m ready to go.”

Frederic Brunet talks about being called up to Boston and possibly making his NHL debut.

Farinacci was signed by the Bruins to a two-year, entry-level contract in August 2023 and has spent the last two seasons in Providence. Prior to that, the New Jersey native played three seasons at Harvard University.

“I’m super excited. Obviously, it’s a dream come true. Got a lot of family coming in, will be good to celebrate them too because they’re the ones that got me here at the end of the day. It will be a lot of fun,” said Farinacci, who tallied 37 points (9 goals 28 assists) in 57 games for Providence this season, one shy of the 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) he posted in 71 games last season.

The 5-foot-11, 197-pounder was originally selected by Arizona in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

“I think just tailoring my game around what I do well,” Farinacci added when asked where he’s made the biggest strides over the past couple of seasons. “I think my hockey IQ is in a really good place and I think my pace of play has picked up since coming out of Harvard, which is something that I’ve definitely been trying to work on.”

Farinacci speaks ahead of NHL debut vs NJD

Wait, There’s More

  • Coach Sacco on the importance of closing out the season with a strong effort on home ice: “We finished strong in our last game on the road in Pittsburgh. More importantly, it’s important to do that here at home in front of our home crowd. You got people coming to your game, might be their first time coming to a Bruins game, got people that have been committed all year. We want to make sure we’re playing the right way and finishing strong here at home.”
  • Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes for the finale.
  • With Brunet and Farinacci in the lineup, Johnny Beecher and Ian Mitchell will be the healthy scratches.

Joe Sacco speaks to the media from Warrior Ice Arena and comments on tomorrow's lineup

Tuesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Morgan Geekie – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko – Pavel Zacha – Fabian Lysell

Cole Koepke – Casey Mittelstadt – Vinni Lettieri

Marat Khusnutdinov – Fraser Minten – John Farinacci

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov – Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

Frederic Brunet – Parker Wotherspoon

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

The Bruins take on the Devils at TD Garden on Tuesday night

Related Content

Bruins to Hold Annual Fan Appreciation Night on April 15

News Feed

McAvoy Named Bruins Nominee for 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy   

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Geekie Scores in Fifth Straight Game as Bruins Defeat Penguins

Bruins to Host Girls Hockey Day on Saturday, April 12 

Pastrnak, Geekie Score But Bruins Fall to Blackhawks

Boston Bruins Announce 2024-25 Season Awards  

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blackhawks

Bruins Recall Riley Duran on Emergency Basis; Assign Patrick Brown to Providence

Bruins Announce 2025 Recipients of John Carlton Memorial Trophies 

Joonas Korpisalo Nominated for 2025 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Pastrnak Hits 100 Point Mark, Bruins Score 7 to Cruise Past Devils

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Devils

Bruins to Hold Annual Fan Appreciation Night on April 15

Pastrnak Continues Streak, Bruins Fall to Sabres

Bruins end losing streak with signs of something to build on

Pastrnak Has Hat Trick, Five Points as Bruins Beat Hurricanes to End 10-Game Slide

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Hurricanes 

Minten in the Mix: New Boston Center Prospect Set for B's Debut