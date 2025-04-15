Need to Know: Bruins vs. Devils

BOSTON – Seemingly one by one, Frederic Brunet watched as his Providence Bruins teammates got the call up to Boston over the last few weeks – some for another stint with the big club and others for their NHL debuts.

With so many of his buddies making the drive up I-95, he knew it was a possibility that he may eventually get a chance, too.

“When I saw all my buddies that are the same age as me [go up], Boston is going for giving shots to some younger guys,” said Brunet. “I felt like I need to bring my A-game every day at the rink in Providence and hopefully my name comes up at some point. Seeing those guys go up made me kind of think that it could happen this year, but it could not. I’m just focusing on my game in Providence.”

Brunet did just that and, eventually, that call came this past Sunday.

The 21-year-old blue liner, along with 24-year-old forward John Farinacci, were recalled from Providence on an emergency basis ahead of Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena and both are expected to make their NHL debuts on Tuesday night in the Bruins’ season finale against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.

“Really excited, obviously,” said Brunet. “Getting the first call is a great story to tell later. It’s just a great feeling to get that call. I worked hard for it. All goes to my parents, all my family, just to get there. The first call is always special, and it really was.”

The 6-foot-3, 196-pound left shot, who is in the midst of his second full professional campaign, has posted 24 points (5 goals, 19 assists) in 68 games this season. While his offensive game has always been a strength, Brunet said the Providence coaching staff has helped him round out more of a 200-foot game.

“My defensive part of the game is really what I’ve been talking about since I came here,” said Brunet, who was drafted in the fifth round (132nd overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. “That’s what they talked to me about. Just working a lot on my defensive side…I think it’s gotten better over the past couple months, I’ve had more responsibility with injuries, waivers, and everything.

“I think getting more ice time, getting to play with better players on the other side, just working on the little stuff down there…all the coaching staff in Providence, getting me better and being a 200-foot player. As a d-man, I need to be defending and that was a big flaw of mine. I think I worked a lot on it and I think I’m ready to go.”