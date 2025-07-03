Kuraly Embracing Challenge of Starting New Chapter

Kuraly also knows he’ll have Pastrnak and McAvoy by his side as they aim to maintain the standard that was set over the last two decades before last season’s postseason absence.

“Having those players and [Jeremy Swayman] was there so I’m familiar with him and I obviously played with Andrew Peeke in Columbus, and just some really good additions on the team from then on,” said Kuraly. “It’s really exciting when you have what we have at every position. You get around the League and realize how much respect those players have.

“To be able to have those players on your team is a chance I didn’t want to pass up. I know them as people too so that’s just all the better. Really just an opportunity I’m excited to be a part of.”

Kuraly added that his time in Columbus helped him learn a great deal about how to manage adversity. After making the playoffs in each of his five seasons with the Bruins, Kuraly did not experience any postseason hockey with the Blue Jackets.

“We went through some tough years in Columbus, I think you can learn a lot in those tough years,” said Kuraly. “Just realizing and trying to stay within yourself. The team is struggling or can’t win games, you learn a lot about not trying to do too much or not trying to do more than you’re capable. Just staying within yourself. That’s one thing I had to learn.

“We had so much success in Boston, then in Columbus it was a lot of learning. It teaches you a lot, it teaches you patience, it teaches you that these little things that the older guys in Boston taught me are really the key to the bigger picture.”

Now, Kuraly will have his chance to impart all that he has learned across his nine-year NHL career on a Bruins team that is in a period of transition.

“Boston, I’ve always had soft sport for the city, the organization, the team,” said Kuraly. “When we heard from them it was definitely a spot where I could see myself and wanted to end up. I think conversations through my agent and through Sweens and from the organization were about wanting guys that were gonna compete and be there every day and practice hard and do all that sort of stuff.

“With a lot of opportunity and getting back to some of the things that the Bruins have done in past years to be successful. And joining some of the awesome pieces that are already on the team, it was a pretty easy sell for me. Was really excited to get that phone call.”