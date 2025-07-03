Kuraly Embracing Challenge of Starting New Chapter

BOSTON – Sean Kuraly is under no illusions.
The veteran forward is well aware that the Bruins team he is returning to is far different than the one he left four years ago.
Gone are Black & Gold legends Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Brad Marchand. So, too, are former fourth-line brethren Noel Acciari, Joakim Nordstrom, Tim Schaller, and Chris Wagner.
And while David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy still remain from the team that, six years ago, fell one game short of a Stanley Cup title, a new chapter of Bruins history is beginning.
It’s a challenge that Kuraly is fully embracing as he returns to Causeway Street.
“It seems like a fun challenge to do all we can to start a new chapter,” said Kuraly, who on Tuesday signed a two-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $1.85 million to rejoin the Black & Gold.
“It’s cool to be coming back with that opportunity and with a group that seems to have a lot of potential and a lot of good players that have been around. I have a ton of respect for some of the players that I haven’t played with on this team that I know are hard to play against.
“I’m just looking forward to the challenge. A lot of the fun is to make strides and move it in a positive direction. I’m really looking forward to that.”