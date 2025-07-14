Bruins Announce Game Schedule for 2025 Prospects Challenge

The Boston Bruins announced today, July 14, the team’s game schedule for the 2025 Prospects Challenge, which will take place September 11-15 at LECOM Harborcenter (100 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203).

This will be Boston’s 10th consecutive appearance at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo. The Bruins will be joined by prospects from the Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins to compete in the challenge. The Bruins will play two games throughout the event.

The Boston Bruins 2025 Prospects Challenge roster will be released at a later date.

2025 Prospects Challenge Bruins Game Schedule

Friday, September 12

Boston vs. Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 14

New Jersey vs. Boston, 12 p.m.