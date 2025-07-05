Former Bruin Lyndon Byers Passes Away at 61

BOSTON — Former Bruins forward Lyndon Byers passed away on Friday at the age of 61. The Nipawin, Saskatchewan, native played for Boston from 1983-92.
Across his nine seasons in Black & Gold, Byers tallied 24 goals and 66 points in 261 games. The burly winger – a second-round pick by the B’s (39th overall) in 1982 – ranks 11th in team history in penalty minutes with 959.
Byers was a key cog on the Bruins teams that made trips to the Stanley Cup Final in 1988 and 1990, playing 28 games across those two postseason runs. He tallied a career-high 10 goals, 24 points, and 236 penalty minutes in 1987-88.
Byers finished his career with the San Jose Sharks in 1992-93.
Following his playing days, "LB" spent some 25 years as a local radio personality on Boston’s WAAF, while also making cameos in a number of television shows and movies.
The Bruins released a statement on Saturday afternoon:
"The Boston Bruins are deeply saddened by the passing of Lyndon Byers.
Lyndon was a fan favorite across his nine seasons in the Black & Gold thanks to his rugged, rough-and-tumble style and was a key cog on the B’s teams that made trips to the Stanley Cup Final in 1988 and 1990.
Following his playing career, Lyndon spent some 25 years as a local radio personality, entertaining scores of New Englanders every day with his quick wit and boisterous voice.
A son of Nipawin, Saskatchewan, Lyndon became a true Bostonian and we will miss him dearly. He is forever a part of our Bruins family.
Our thoughts are with his wife, Annie, and son, Will, during this very difficult time."