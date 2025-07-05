Former Bruin Lyndon Byers Passes Away at 61

BOSTON — Former Bruins forward Lyndon Byers passed away on Friday at the age of 61. The Nipawin, Saskatchewan, native played for Boston from 1983-92.

Across his nine seasons in Black & Gold, Byers tallied 24 goals and 66 points in 261 games. The burly winger – a second-round pick by the B’s (39th overall) in 1982 – ranks 11th in team history in penalty minutes with 959.

Byers was a key cog on the Bruins teams that made trips to the Stanley Cup Final in 1988 and 1990, playing 28 games across those two postseason runs. He tallied a career-high 10 goals, 24 points, and 236 penalty minutes in 1987-88.

Byers finished his career with the San Jose Sharks in 1992-93.

Following his playing days, "LB" spent some 25 years as a local radio personality on Boston’s WAAF, while also making cameos in a number of television shows and movies.

The Bruins released a statement on Saturday afternoon: