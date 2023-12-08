Need to Know: Bruins vs. Coyotes

BOSTON – Jim Montgomery knows the Bruins are going to lose games.

Such is life in the midst of an 82-game grind through the National Hockey League.

What he will not accept, however, is a dip in effort, which is what he believes was the case during Boston’s loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

“It's more about the standard that we expect here – we know we're going to lose games,” said Montgomery. “You don't want to lose games because of a listless effort. That's the standard that we're not going to. We're not going to accept that. And we just talk about it openly and honestly and we move forward.”

Montgomery noted that Wednesday’s practice, which was without captain Brad Marchand as he attended the funeral services of his grandmother, was also not up to par. As such, Boston made sure to dig in for a strong on-ice session Friday morning in preparation of Saturday’s matinee against the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden.

“It was awesome,” Kevin Shattenkirk said of the effort during Friday’s practice. “We had a great meeting before practice. Today was a great reset. Monty had us ready to go. The guys were ready to go.

“I think it's great to see that, from a learning perspective…like we've talked about, maybe we didn't have the best couple of days leading up to the Buffalo game and that's the result you get, so guys were very sharp today.”