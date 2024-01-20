Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens

BOSTON – Not one, not two, not three….

Yes, the Bruins will have four regulars returning to the lineup on Saturday night as they host the rival Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden for ‘New Blood, New Beginnings’ Era Night.

After missing the last 10 days with a lower-body injury, Linus Ullmark will be back between the pipes for Boston, while Brandon Carlo and Matt Poitras – both of whom were also injured on the B’s last road trip – will return as well. Blue liner Derek Forbort, who has not played since Dec. 3 due to a nagging lower-body injury, is also back in for the Black & Gold.

“Lots and lots of tweets today,” coach Jim Montgomery joked as he referenced the media’s injury updates.

With those players returning to the lineup, Parker Wotherspoon, Mason Lohrei, and Oskar Steen will draw out. Montgomery did not yet know what corresponding roster moves would be made to comply with the 23-player roster limit.

Given how serious the injury looked in Arizona back on Jan. 9, the Bruins are quite pleased that Ullmark is back in action so quickly.

“Incredibly thankful that he’s back this quick,” said Montgomery. “He looked really good in practice the last two practices. He’s 100 percent.”

Ullmark, likewise, was relieved to avoid any serious injury.

“Well, I had a similar injury in Buffalo, and I felt the same at the initial happening, so I thought it was a lot more severe at the time,” said Ullmark. “But then in the days right after, it felt way better than it did last time I did that, so I was very positive and in a good mood, basically, because I knew it was not going to be four to six weeks or anything like that.

“It was all coming down to how it would feel [at morning skate] in St Louis. And then we had a good couple of practices here in Boston as well…no setbacks or anything, so I'm very thankful for that.”