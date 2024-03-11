Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blues

DeBrusk Feeling at Ease

Jake DeBrusk, the subject of online trade rumors in recent weeks, acknowledged on Monday morning that he was relieved the deadline has come and gone and he remains in Boston. The winger is now eager to focus on the stretch run and the Bruins’ quest for the postseason.

“I'm still here, so it was definitely a sense of relief,” said DeBrusk, who has six points (two goals, four assists) over his past four games. “Happy to be here and just excited to move forward…a playoff push here…I've had uncertainty before in different ways, I think, at the beginning of the year. So, I felt prepared for this kind of…but you never know unless you're kind of going through it.

“I definitely thought my year would be different in certain ways…it's inhuman not to think about those [rumors and criticisms], to be honest, but there's lots of good support around here. For me to have guys that are on this team that I lean on, guys that were on this team that I lean on and reach out and all that stuff.”

DeBrusk, like goalie Linus Ullmark over the weekend, added that former Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was among those to reach out and offer his support.

“It's been nice to see him around the rink, just talk to him a little bit,” DeBrusk said of his former linemate. “He has reached out and just kind of sent some messages. I miss that guy. It's one of those things, I was waiting for at trade deadline was wanting him to come back because anytime he's around the room, I’m trying to beg him to come back. He’s looking good.

“But no, it's obviously someone that I lean on a lot when we're together, and it just speaks volumes of his character.”