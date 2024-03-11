Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blues

Boston aiming for third straight win in finale of four-game homestand

PASTA
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – The Bruins will close out their four-game homestand on Monday night when they host the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. Boston will be in search of its third straight win and fourth in five games since, perhaps, its worst performance of the season two Saturdays ago on Long Island.

“I think we've been playing pretty good. We've gotten results in three out of the four,” said Bruins alternate captain Charlie McAvoy. “I think that's the style that we want to play. We want to try and build and have consistency and get points, try to do it in regulation.

“It's been good. It’s been good to see our game this last little bit. Hopefully we can keep it going tonight."

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Monday’s 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

DeBrusk Feeling at Ease

Jake DeBrusk, the subject of online trade rumors in recent weeks, acknowledged on Monday morning that he was relieved the deadline has come and gone and he remains in Boston. The winger is now eager to focus on the stretch run and the Bruins’ quest for the postseason.

“I'm still here, so it was definitely a sense of relief,” said DeBrusk, who has six points (two goals, four assists) over his past four games. “Happy to be here and just excited to move forward…a playoff push here…I've had uncertainty before in different ways, I think, at the beginning of the year. So, I felt prepared for this kind of…but you never know unless you're kind of going through it.

“I definitely thought my year would be different in certain ways…it's inhuman not to think about those [rumors and criticisms], to be honest, but there's lots of good support around here. For me to have guys that are on this team that I lean on, guys that were on this team that I lean on and reach out and all that stuff.”

DeBrusk, like goalie Linus Ullmark over the weekend, added that former Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was among those to reach out and offer his support.

“It's been nice to see him around the rink, just talk to him a little bit,” DeBrusk said of his former linemate. “He has reached out and just kind of sent some messages. I miss that guy. It's one of those things, I was waiting for at trade deadline was wanting him to come back because anytime he's around the room, I’m trying to beg him to come back. He’s looking good.

“But no, it's obviously someone that I lean on a lot when we're together, and it just speaks volumes of his character.”

DeBrusk talks ahead of BOS vs. STL

Wait, There’s More

  • Charlie Coyle missed the pregame skate due to illness but is expected to play on Monday night against St. Louis. Coach Jim Montgomery said there will not be any lineup changes. “Thought everybody played well and thought they earned the right to go again,” Montgomery said specifically about his defense corps.
  • Newly acquired blue liner Andrew Peeke was on the ice for his first skate with the Bruins on Monday morning, though he will not be on the lineup against the Blues. The timeline for his Black & Gold debut is unknown, according to Montgomery. “I'm not going to commit to getting him in, but he's going to get in because he's an important piece and we've got to get him acclimated and assimilated to how we play and get him comfortable,” said Montgomery. “But we want him to be comfortable with a couple of practices before he gets in that situation.”
  • Pavel Zacha was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Monday after notching five goals and seven points in four games. “He's gotten some puck luck where before he wasn't getting any puck luck,” said Montgomery. “I think he's just more relaxed once one goes in and you relax and it's amazing how the puck starts to find the back of the net.”
  • Boston has scored four or more goals (13 total) in its three wins this week, which Montgomery believes is a product of good defense. “I think part of it is to play better defense. You have more opportunities offensively with the puck, and I think offensively we've been hanging on to pucks,” said Montgomery. “There's a couple of situations in the last game, especially in the second period where we held on the pucks we got changes. We got two thirds to change. Now you have fresh bodies against tired bodies.”
  • McAvoy on sending a supportive text to Ullmark following the trade deadline. “I felt like it was something I wanted to do. There was a lot of stuff going around and he’s a good friend, just like everybody in this locker room. You step away from the ice…all these guys matter more as people than they do as players. I just wanted to send him a text. I’m happy that it meant a lot to him. I’m really happy he’s still here and he’s gonna be with us.”

McAvoy talks after morning skate at WIA

Monday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Kevin Shattenkirk

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Montgomery talks ahead of BOS vs. STL

News Feed

Kapanen has 3 points for Blues in win against Bruins

Pavel Zacha Named NHL Second Star of the Week 

Bruins to Host First Responders Night, Tonight on Monday, March 11

Maroon Eager to Join ‘Other Side’ with Black & Gold

Pastrnak Scores 40th in Win Against Penguins

Bruins Sign Joey Abate to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Bruins Acquire Andrew Peeke from Columbus Blue Jackets

Bruins Acquire Pat Maroon from Minnesota Wild

Bruins Sign Parker Wotherspoon to One-Year NHL Contract Extension

Bruins Beat Maple Leafs to Complete Season Sweep

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Bruins to Host Fifth Centennial Era Night to Celebrate "Return of a Champion" (2001-Present), Presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Return of a Champion | Top 10 Moments from 2001-Present

Bruins Fall to Oilers in OT After Surrendering Last-Minute Goal

Bruins to Honor James Van Riemsdyk for 1,000th NHL Game in Pregame Ceremony on Saturday, March 16

James van Riemsdyk: Through the Years

Prospects Report: Kuntar Hitting Stride with P-Bruins

Swayman Makes 32 Saves as Bruins Slow Down Maple Leafs