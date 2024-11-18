Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Viel Recalled from Providence

Veteran forward Jeffrey Viel was recalled from Providence on Monday morning. The 27-year-old has two goals and two assists in 14 games for the P-Bruins this season. Viel also has 49 career NHL games on his resume, all with the San Jose Sharks from 2021-23.

“It's always a great feeling. That's where everyone wants to be and what everyone works for. I'm super happy,” said Viel. “Having played in the NHL before, I know it’s a fast league, the pace and the whole game is a little bit different. I’ve learned to try to keep my game as simple as possible. Just play physical.”

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is known for his rough-and-tumble style, having posted 114 penalty minutes in 34 games with San Jose in 2021-22.

“That’s been my job pretty much my whole career, try to walk that line,” said Viel, who dropped the gloves during a preseason game vs. the Kings in October. “Obviously I want to bring a lot of energy tonight. That’s what I’m gonna try to do…sometimes it’s tough, sometimes you go over the line. You try as much as possible. If I keep my game simple, play hard, play with a lot of energy then it shouldn’t be a problem.”

Montgomery said that, while the team did not see everything that Viel can bring during the preseason after the Quebec native injured his oblique early in camp, the energy that he brings to the bench was noticeable.

"He's a guy that you know what you're gonna get,” said Montgomery. “He's a hard player to play against, he has an offensive touch in and around the net. He has scored over 20 goals in the American League and he's someone that has real good energy. That’s what I remember on the bench is someone that there’s an excitement to him to play the game.

“We’re hopeful that that’s gonna happen, that it’s gonna bring more energy on our bench…the energy for someone that comes in and has a smile on their face and it’s like Christmas morning, that’s infectious. If you come back to the bench and you’re slumped over like that, what does it do to you?”