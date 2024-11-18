Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Viel set for Bruins debut as Boston looks to get back on track

PASTA
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – The Bruins’ three-game homestand continues on Monday night as Boston aims to snap its two-game skid with a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. Jeremy Swayman will get the start in goal, per coach Jim Montgomery.

“Consistency is the biggest thing,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said of what Boston is looking to accomplish. “At the end of the day, you want to win every game, but it’s the way that we play every night and practice every day, the details that we focus on. We need to be better in that area, something we talk about and need to continue to improve upon.”

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Marchand talks before the Bruins play the Blue Jackets

Viel Recalled from Providence

Veteran forward Jeffrey Viel was recalled from Providence on Monday morning. The 27-year-old has two goals and two assists in 14 games for the P-Bruins this season. Viel also has 49 career NHL games on his resume, all with the San Jose Sharks from 2021-23.

“It's always a great feeling. That's where everyone wants to be and what everyone works for. I'm super happy,” said Viel. “Having played in the NHL before, I know it’s a fast league, the pace and the whole game is a little bit different. I’ve learned to try to keep my game as simple as possible. Just play physical.”

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is known for his rough-and-tumble style, having posted 114 penalty minutes in 34 games with San Jose in 2021-22.

“That’s been my job pretty much my whole career, try to walk that line,” said Viel, who dropped the gloves during a preseason game vs. the Kings in October. “Obviously I want to bring a lot of energy tonight. That’s what I’m gonna try to do…sometimes it’s tough, sometimes you go over the line. You try as much as possible. If I keep my game simple, play hard, play with a lot of energy then it shouldn’t be a problem.”

Montgomery said that, while the team did not see everything that Viel can bring during the preseason after the Quebec native injured his oblique early in camp, the energy that he brings to the bench was noticeable.

"He's a guy that you know what you're gonna get,” said Montgomery. “He's a hard player to play against, he has an offensive touch in and around the net. He has scored over 20 goals in the American League and he's someone that has real good energy. That’s what I remember on the bench is someone that there’s an excitement to him to play the game.

“We’re hopeful that that’s gonna happen, that it’s gonna bring more energy on our bench…the energy for someone that comes in and has a smile on their face and it’s like Christmas morning, that’s infectious. If you come back to the bench and you’re slumped over like that, what does it do to you?”

Viel talks before making his Bruins debut vs. CBJ

Peeke Set to Return

After missing the last five games with injury, Andrew Peeke will be back in the lineup on Monday night, per Montgomery. The blue liner, who spent his first five seasons with Columbus, was sidelined on Nov. 5 against Toronto.

“My old team is coming to town, was there for a few years…kept in touch with those guys so it will be nice,” Peeke said following Sunday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “Practice went well, feeling good…been putting in the work, a lot of treatment and everything like that. On a good path right now…feeling like I’m in a good spot. Keep going from here.”

Peeke speaks with the media following Sunday's practice at WIA

Wait, There’s More

  • Montgomery said Jeremy Swayman will start between the pipes on Monday.
  • Cole Koepke will be a healthy scratch up front vs. Columbus.
  • Mark Kastelic, who left Saturday’s game with injury, will not play against the Blue Jackets, though Montgomery said “we are very hopeful” that the forward returns to the lineup on Thursday vs. Utah.
  • The Blue Jackets are 6-9-2 (14 points) this season, putting them last in the Metro Division. Kirill Marchenko leads the team with 6 goals and 16 points through 17 games. “Really good offensive team, really good,” said Montgomery. “They’ve got four defensemen that get up and go, led by No. 8 [Zach Werenski]…they’re young, but they go hard to your net, they forecheck hard. I think they’re a reflection of what their head coach [Dean Evason] has brought there. He’s a really good coach, someone who gets his players to think attack mindset. And they play hard. They’re young so they’re vulnerable in areas.”

Montgomery talks before BOS vs. CBJ

