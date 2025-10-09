Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blackhawks

BOSTON –– Hockey is officially back.

The Boston Bruins will skate in their home opener at TD Garden on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks with a 7 p.m. puck drop.

The 2025-26 season began on Wednesday for the Bruins, who beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 at Capital One Arena. Now, they aim to replicate that success in front of the B’s faithful.

David Pastrnak led Boston with three points (one goal, two assists) while skating on the first line with Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm. The forward is picking up right where he left off after posting 106 points last year.

​“He was great,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I thought he was outstanding on the bench, too. Very positive and kept the guys going.”

Wednesday marked Sturm’s first win as an NHL head coach, and he was gifted the game puck in the locker room after the victory. Sturm’s lessons and messages from training camp proved to be rubbing off on the ice as his team played a defensively sound, physical and fast 60 minutes.