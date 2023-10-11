Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blackhawks

BOSTON – The Bruins will commence their Centennial celebrations on Wednesday night as they host the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023-24 season opener at TD Garden.

“Training camp always kind of drags on the last week,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “You just start looking so forward to the season and getting things underway. Watching the games [Tuesday] night definitely gets you excited, so that's what we've been building for all camp, all summer. Get back at it and start building our game from tonight.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop on TNT and 98.5 The Spots Hub:

A Debut Double

Matt Poitras and Johnny Beecher with both make their NHL debuts on Wednesday night for the Bruins as the third- and fourth-line centers. It marks the first time since Oct. 5, 2017, against Nashville that the Bruins have had multiple players make their debuts in the season opener when Jake DeBrusk, Anders Bjork, and Charlie McAvoy (regular season) hit the show.

“I talked to them [Tuesday], both of them during practice,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “It's just, ‘welcome to the NHL.’ Dream your whole life and trying to get here. Now you're here, you want to go out and enjoy the moment.”

Marchand said that he isn’t planning any special speeches for the youngsters, instead leaving them to find their way through what is surely to be an emotional night.

“You’ve just got to let them feel it,” said Marchand. “I like that there's not a whole lot of difference between that last [preseason] game that we had – that was a full roster in New York. But there will be some extra excitement for tonight. But they seem to be handling everything really well and they're good. They are good Bruins already at young age, so I'm excited for them.”

The veteran winger, meanwhile, will be playing in his own milestone contest as he dons the ‘C’ for the first time in a regular-season game.

“It's for real tonight,” said Marchand, the 27th captain in Bruins history. “It definitely doesn't have the same meaning in training camp, but it's also special to put it on every single night…really looking forward to it. Everyone has a lot of family and friends in town tonight. It's exciting time for everyone.

“A lot of a lot of firsts for guys in this room. So, yeah, it'll be it'll be a special night, hopefully, for everyone.”