Bruins Recall Patrick Brown  

Bruins Announce Special Initiatives for Centennial Opening Night "Rafters Reunion," Presented by TD Bank, on Wednesday, October 11

Bruins Set for Leadership Shift

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

BRUINS ANNOUNCE TRAINING CAMP ROSTER TRANSACTIONS  

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

B's End Preseason on High Note

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at New York Rangers

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Bruins Sign Frederic Brunet to Entry-Level Contract

Poitras Making Preseason Push

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Capitals

Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game vs. Washington Capitals

Bruins Drop Preseason Contest in Philadelphia

Need to Know: Bruins at Flyers

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blackhawks

poitras
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – The Bruins will commence their Centennial celebrations on Wednesday night as they host the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023-24 season opener at TD Garden.

“Training camp always kind of drags on the last week,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “You just start looking so forward to the season and getting things underway. Watching the games [Tuesday] night definitely gets you excited, so that's what we've been building for all camp, all summer. Get back at it and start building our game from tonight.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET puck drop on TNT and 98.5 The Spots Hub:

A Debut Double

Matt Poitras and Johnny Beecher with both make their NHL debuts on Wednesday night for the Bruins as the third- and fourth-line centers. It marks the first time since Oct. 5, 2017, against Nashville that the Bruins have had multiple players make their debuts in the season opener when Jake DeBrusk, Anders Bjork, and Charlie McAvoy (regular season) hit the show.

“I talked to them [Tuesday], both of them during practice,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “It's just, ‘welcome to the NHL.’ Dream your whole life and trying to get here. Now you're here, you want to go out and enjoy the moment.”

Marchand said that he isn’t planning any special speeches for the youngsters, instead leaving them to find their way through what is surely to be an emotional night.

“You’ve just got to let them feel it,” said Marchand. “I like that there's not a whole lot of difference between that last [preseason] game that we had – that was a full roster in New York. But there will be some extra excitement for tonight. But they seem to be handling everything really well and they're good. They are good Bruins already at young age, so I'm excited for them.”

The veteran winger, meanwhile, will be playing in his own milestone contest as he dons the ‘C’ for the first time in a regular-season game.

“It's for real tonight,” said Marchand, the 27th captain in Bruins history. “It definitely doesn't have the same meaning in training camp, but it's also special to put it on every single night…really looking forward to it. Everyone has a lot of family and friends in town tonight. It's exciting time for everyone.

“A lot of a lot of firsts for guys in this room. So, yeah, it'll be it'll be a special night, hopefully, for everyone.”

Marchand speaks with media after practice at WIA

Opposing View

The Blackhawks come to town on the second end of a back-to-back after a 4-2 comeback victory over the Penguins on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. Highly touted first overall pick Connor Bedard made his NHL debut, picking up an assist, while former Bruins winger Nick Foligno tallied a goal and an assist in the third period.

Former Bruins winger Taylor Hall, who was traded to Chicago along with Foligno in June, had two shots on goal in 20:44 of ice time.

“Yeah, it's always tough that first time you see your teammates on the other side, both incredible teammates and guys,” said Marchand. “Watching the game last night, they had a lot of opportunity over there. They're going to thrive in that in that dressing room and on that team but we definitely miss them in here.

“They fit in extremely well…great, great teammates. So, it's always tough to lose guys like that. But unfortunately, that's the nature of the business. I'm sure they'll want to have a big night tonight and put their best on the ice, so we have to be we have to be ready for that.”

Montgomery, who said he watched two-thirds of the game against the Penguins, saw a team that was playing with plenty of speed and mobility.

“They played fast,” said Montgomery. “I thought they were really mobile, and I thought that they took away time and space well, you could tell it's early in the year from watching the first two games [Tampa Bay-Nashville and Pittsburgh-Chicago] and there was more breakdowns than you usually see both ways.

“You could see special teams matter early in the year, like Tampa Bay really had an advantage with their power play.”

Montgomery speaks with media after practice at WIA

Wait, There’s More

  • Per Montgomery, Linus Ullmark will make the start in goal for the Bruins.
  • Fans attending Opening Night are encouraged to be in their seats by 7 p.m. for the “Rafters Reunion” pregame ceremony, pres. by TD Bank.
  • Those watching the ceremony from home can tune in on both TNT and NESN. The game against the Blackhawks will air exclusively on TNT.

Wednesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic– Matt Poitras – Morgan Geekie

Milan Lucic – Johnny Beecher – Jakub Lauko

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Russo, Sirott talk Honda Keys vs. CHI