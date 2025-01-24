Need to Know: Bruins vs. Avalanche

Boston (4-1-1 in its last six) set to take on Colorado in Saturday matinée

By Eric Russo
BOSTON – The Bruins’ busy schedule continues on Saturday afternoon with their third game in four days – and fourth matinée of the month – as they host the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden. Boston is 4-1-1 over its past six games and 9-1-1 over its past 11 home contests.

“You want to get up and get moving, especially with the game early [on Saturday],” Morgan Geekie, who has four goals and six points over his last six games, said of Boston’s rare post-back-to-back practice on Friday morning at Warrior Ice Arena. “Whenever you play back-to-back in this league, it’s a tough couple days…to get a win last night was huge and bring the mood up a little bit. Makes it a little easier to wake up and get to work today.”

Interim head coach Joe Sacco said with the schedule more condensed this year due to the upcoming two-week break in February for the inaugural 4Nations Face-Off, finding the right balance between rest and practice time has been a challenge.

“It’s that fine line. We play three games in three and a half days, basically,” said Sacco. “We were off the day before the New Jersey game. We just look at the schedule. We map everything out, we have a plan in place, we try to stick with it as much as possible, what we think is best for the players.

“It’s hard today, it was one of those tricky days where you play back-to-back. It was a light skate. We had a lot of bodies out there today. It was 25 minutes. It was more of a flush for the guys, they’ll hopefully feel better tomorrow afternoon. Sunday’s an off day. The schedule is what it is. Every team deals with it.”

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 1 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Callahan Settling In

Michael Callahan played his second game with Boston on Thursday night, some nine days after making his NHL debut vs. Tampa. The 25-year-old blue liner played 16:27 (after 14:11 in his first game) – including 3:01 on the penalty kill – third-most behind Brandon Carlo (4:12) and Andrew Peeke (3:17).

“I think that he played a very reliable, predictable game for us - which is what we were looking for,” said Sacco. “Good reads, smart plays, good decisions with the puck. Just a really good, basic, stay-at-home kind of game, protect the net front. Things that he’s been doing well in Providence. He was able to bring that up here last night. I thought he had a good game last night for us.”

Callahan said the extended break between games actually benefitted him as he was able to absorb plenty of learning experiences from afar.

“Getting a week, eight days in between games was good for me, just watching, getting to watch from afar a bit, take some notes from my first game,” said Callahan. “The guys in here are great and made me feel comfortable right away. Playing with guys like Peeker and Carlo last night, they help out a lot too. It’s been good.

“Just trusting my defensive instincts out there, trusting my feet and my gaps and playing against that next level skill level up from the AHL is a bit different. Just trusting my instincts and defending how I know I can.”

Callahan talks after Bruins have practice at WIA

Opposing View

The Avalanche, who have lost two straight, will be kicking off a three-game Eastern road trip that will also include visits to the Rangers and Islanders. For the season, Colorado is 28-19-2 (58 points), good for the West’s top wild card spot – five points clear of Calgary.

Unsurprisingly, Nathan MacKinnon paces the Avs with 75 points (19 goals, 56 assists) in 49 games. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 25 goals (to go along with 64 points), while Cale Makar (16-37—53), Casey Mittelstadt (9-20—29), and Artturi Lehkonen (18-8—26) round out the team’s top five scorers.

Old friend Chris Wagner was recalled from the AHL on Thursday. The Walpole, Mass., native has one goal in 23 games for the big club this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood has led the way between the pipes with a 15-13-5 record, 2.57 goals against average, and .916 save percentage.

The Bruins won the clubs’ first matchup of the season, 5-3, back in October in Colorado.

“It’s a long time ago. I remember we played a good game against them, good, solid game,” said Geekie. “We know the skill and what they’re capable of over there. They’re a great team. Just try to keep building on what we did towards the end of the game yesterday. Keep building a good 200-foot game. The offense will come if we take care of our end.”

Geekie talks after Bruins have practice at WIA

Wait, There’s More

  • Charlie McAvoy, who has missed four straight games due to injury, did not take part in Friday’s practice. “He didn’t skate today, but the plan is the same,” said Sacco. “This was probably a scheduled or a maintenance day off for him. He’s getting closer too. We’ll re-evaluate again after tomorrow’s game and see where everyone is at.”
  • After not dressing for Thursday’s win over Ottawa, Jeremy Swayman was back at practice and, according to Sacco, “should be an option” for Saturday’s matchup with Colorado.
  • Cole Koepke, who has been sidelined since Jan. 14, was also a full participant on Friday and “could be an option as well,” against the Avalanche.
  • Hampus Lindholm skated with the team donning a maroon non-contact jersey as his rehab process progresses.
  • Following his two-point output (goal, assist) vs. Ottawa, David Pastrnak now leads the NHL in points (19) and goals (10) since Jan. 1. “Pasta’s pasta. I see what he does every day…you see what he does with the puck,” said Geekie. “It’s about getting back to playing without thinking too much and making the easy play. When you do that, things start to open up and you see the skillset really start to shine. He’s a special player. We’re - me especially - lucky to share the ice with him and get open for him in the right spots.”

Sacco talks after Bruins have practice at WIA

