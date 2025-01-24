Need to Know: Bruins vs. Avalanche

BOSTON – The Bruins’ busy schedule continues on Saturday afternoon with their third game in four days – and fourth matinée of the month – as they host the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden. Boston is 4-1-1 over its past six games and 9-1-1 over its past 11 home contests.

“You want to get up and get moving, especially with the game early [on Saturday],” Morgan Geekie, who has four goals and six points over his last six games, said of Boston’s rare post-back-to-back practice on Friday morning at Warrior Ice Arena. “Whenever you play back-to-back in this league, it’s a tough couple days…to get a win last night was huge and bring the mood up a little bit. Makes it a little easier to wake up and get to work today.”

Interim head coach Joe Sacco said with the schedule more condensed this year due to the upcoming two-week break in February for the inaugural 4Nations Face-Off, finding the right balance between rest and practice time has been a challenge.

“It’s that fine line. We play three games in three and a half days, basically,” said Sacco. “We were off the day before the New Jersey game. We just look at the schedule. We map everything out, we have a plan in place, we try to stick with it as much as possible, what we think is best for the players.

“It’s hard today, it was one of those tricky days where you play back-to-back. It was a light skate. We had a lot of bodies out there today. It was 25 minutes. It was more of a flush for the guys, they’ll hopefully feel better tomorrow afternoon. Sunday’s an off day. The schedule is what it is. Every team deals with it.”

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 1 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Callahan Settling In

Michael Callahan played his second game with Boston on Thursday night, some nine days after making his NHL debut vs. Tampa. The 25-year-old blue liner played 16:27 (after 14:11 in his first game) – including 3:01 on the penalty kill – third-most behind Brandon Carlo (4:12) and Andrew Peeke (3:17).

“I think that he played a very reliable, predictable game for us - which is what we were looking for,” said Sacco. “Good reads, smart plays, good decisions with the puck. Just a really good, basic, stay-at-home kind of game, protect the net front. Things that he’s been doing well in Providence. He was able to bring that up here last night. I thought he had a good game last night for us.”

Callahan said the extended break between games actually benefitted him as he was able to absorb plenty of learning experiences from afar.

“Getting a week, eight days in between games was good for me, just watching, getting to watch from afar a bit, take some notes from my first game,” said Callahan. “The guys in here are great and made me feel comfortable right away. Playing with guys like Peeker and Carlo last night, they help out a lot too. It’s been good.

“Just trusting my defensive instincts out there, trusting my feet and my gaps and playing against that next level skill level up from the AHL is a bit different. Just trusting my instincts and defending how I know I can.”