Need to Know: Bruins at Senators

Korpisalo gets the start as Boston aims for eighth straight victory

By Eric Russo
BostonBruins.com

OTTAWA – Joonas Korpisalo will get the start in goal on Thursday night when the Bruins visit the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre in search of their eighth straight victory. Boston has not lost since its lopsided 7-2 setback to the Sens in this building on Oct. 27.

“That stretch we had wasn’t fun,” said former Senators forward Mark Kastelic. “You could see signs of the positives that we had, but then when we came here, we definitely got it taken to us and none of us liked that, for sure.

“Maybe that was the turning point, but I think we were just trying to take the positives from the previous games and just use it as motivation, that one game, just to get back on the right track. I think we’ve done that so far. This time around, hopefully change the narrative a bit.”

Coach Marco Sturm noted that the Bruins were able to use that loss, and that span in which they dropped seven of eight, as a crucial teaching tool.

“Those games, those stretches kind of help you,” said Sturm. “They’re not pretty but that kind of helped us to get out of it a little bit. It showed us that we can’t play that way. It was just the start of something good. We definitely don’t want to repeat that tonight.”

Boston did get some level of payback when the teams met again one week ago at TD Garden with the Bruins pulling out a 3-2 win over Ottawa courtesy of Pavel Zacha’s overtime tally.

“It already started when they came to our building. We wanted to show them right away, this is not the team that we are, playing here and losing, 7-2,” said Sturm. “I think we did a good job in our building. Now, we have to try to do the same thing tonight.”

The Bruins enter Thursday night’s contest tied with Montreal for the Atlantic Division lead with 22 points apiece.

“I feel like we’re a much different team now than when we came here eight games ago,” said Kastelic. “Every day is a new game. We’re going to try to take that approach.”

Kastelic talks before BOS @ OTT

Opposing View

  • The Senators are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars on Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game homestand. Since their win over the Bruins on Oct. 27, Ottawa is 3-1-3 and for the season is 8-5-4 (20 points), which ranks third in the Atlantic behind Montreal and the Bruins.
  • Drake Batherson paces Ottawa with 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists) in 14 games, while Tim Stutzle and Shane Pinto – who agreed to a four-year contract extension on Thursday morning – lead the team with eight goals apiece.
  • Old friend Linus Ullmark is 6-4-4 with a 3.21 goals against average and .870 save percentage in 14 games this season.

Wait, There’s More

  • No changes to the forward lines or defense pairs are expected, per Sturm.
  • As such, Kastelic will remain as the third line right wing alongside Tanner Jeannot and Fraser Minten, a trio that has looked quite comfortable during a large stretch of the B’s winning streak. “It’s a good mix of everything,” said Sturm. “They’ve got the brain in the middle [with Minten], let’s put it that way, with some good speed. He feels very free with two really good tough guys, and also guys who can play and skate…now, they are keeping pucks in the O-zone, too, and been really good defensively. It’s been a little bit of a mix of everything. They’ve been great.”
  • On Tuesday night against Toronto, David Pastrnak became the sixth player in Bruins history to reach the 400-goal threshold. Now, he sits one tally shy of tying Rick Middleton (402) for fifth-most in Bruins history.

Sturm addresses the media before BOS @ OTT

Thursday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Morgan Geekie – Marat Khusnutdinov – David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves – Pavel Zacha – Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot – Fraser Minten – Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel – Sean Kuraly – Mikey Eyssimont

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei – Henri Jokiharju

GOALIES

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Bruins looking to make it 8 straight tonight @ OTT

