Need to Know: Bruins at Predators

JVR, Lohrei back in as Boston’s road stretch continues in Nashville

JVR
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

NASHVILLE – The Bruins stretch of six consecutive road games continues on Tuesday night with a visit to the Music City to take on the Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 8 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

JVR Back In

After sitting out five of the last eight games due to illness and healthy scratches, James van Riemsdyk will be back in the lineup riding on a line with Morgan Geekie and Trent Frederic. Jakub Lauko will be the scratch up front.

“I guess what he was doing earlier in the year when he was on top of pucks, he was executing in all three zones and making things happen,” coach Jim Montgomery said when asked what the veteran winger needs to do to remain in the lineup.

“The strengths of my game are just playing smart, playing with detail, making the right play all the time and playing within the structure of the team,” added van Riemsdyk. “Those are the things that we’re trying to work on.”

van Riemsdyk acknowledged that it’s been difficult to find his footing since an illness sidelined him back in mid-March.

“I usually pride myself on not being sick too often, definitely took a lot out of me,” said van Riemsdyk. “Excited to be feeling a lot better and just build my game and as a team as we get ourselves ready to go for the postseason and taking it here one game at a time.”

  • On the back end, Mason Lohrei will return to the lineup after sitting out the past three games as a healthy scratch. The rookie blue liner will play alongside Brandon Carlo. Matt Grzelcyk and Parker Wotherspoon will be the scratches.
  • Linus Ullmark will make the start between the pipes.
  • After making his Bruins practice debut on Monday, Pat Maroon was, once again, a full participant in the morning skate.

van Riemsdyk talks with the media before BOS @ NSH

Opposing View

While the Predators (43-27-4, 90 points) enter Tuesday’s game having lost two straight in regulation, they had been the hottest team in the NHL for the better part of six weeks with a league-best 16-0-2 record across a dynamite span of hockey that saw them surge to the top of the West’s wild card standings. The 18-game point streak was the longest in team history and longest in the NHL this season.

“They’re a great transitional team, especially offensively,” said Montgomery. “Defensively, everyone’s buying in, everybody’s committed. They got four lines, six D, their D are up in every rush. They’re playing real good hockey.”

Nashville, coming off an 8-4 loss to Arizona and 7-4 setback Colorado, is paced by Filip Forsberg, who has 41 goals and 84 points in 74 games. Captain Roman Josi is second on the club in scoring with 76 points (19 goals, 57 assists).

  • Gustav Nyquist (22-46—68) and Ryan O’Reilly (25-36—61) have also hit the 60-point mark.
  • Former Bruins blue liner Jeremy Lauzon has six goals and eight assists in 71 games.
  • Nashville is led in goal by Juuse Saros, who has a 32-22-4 record with a 2.83 goals against average and .906 save percentage.

Montgomery updates the media before BOS @ NSH

Tuesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Johnny Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

DEFENSEMEN

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Bruins set to face off vs. the Nashville Predators

News Feed

Bruins Sign Jaxon Nelson to One-Year Entry-Level Contract 

Jellvik, Gasseau Help Guide BC to Frozen Four

Maroon Makes Bruins Practice Debut

Swayman, Bruins Defeat Capitals in Shootout

Need to Know: Bruins at Capitals

Bruins Announce Ticket Information for the 2024 Boston Bruins Playoffs, Presented by Rapid7

Bruins Fall to Lightning in Tampa on Second End of Back-to-Back

B's Rally Past Panthers, Take Sole Possession of 1st in Atlantic

Need to Know: Bruins at Panthers

Bruins Working on Details of Game as Tough Road Test Looms

Bruins Sign Riley Duran to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract 

Bruins Rally Twice But Fall to Flyers in Philadelphia

Bruins Win Streak Snapped at Three with Loss to Rangers

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Rangers

Bruins Sign Michael DiPietro to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

Prospects Report: Merkulov Stays Hot

Pastrnak Notches Hat Trick as B's Beat Senators

Bruins and MIAA Announce Recipients of 2024 Sportsmanship Awards