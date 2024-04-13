Need to Know: Bruins at Penguins

Maroon to make Boston debut in primetime matchup in Pittsburgh

MAROON
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

PITTSBURGH – Pat Maroon will make his Bruins debut on Saturday night when the Bruins visit the Pittsburgh Penguins in a primetime matchup at PPG Arena. The veteran winger, acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline, has not played since late January after undergoing back surgery.

“Quite a bit,” coach Jim Montgomery said when asked what he’ll be looking for out of Maroon. “What he’s gonna bring to the locker room, what he’s gonna bring to the bench, what he’s gonna bring on the ice, what he’s gonna bring to the power play.

“His first game, he’s got to get some rustiness out of his game and that’s why we’re putting him in. Hopefully he can play all three here [remaining games]. That remains to be seen before we start playoffs.”

Maroon said he came out of Friday’s full practice at Warrior Ice Arena and Saturday’s morning skate feeling ready to go.

“I’m excited,” said Maroon. “I’m really excited, actually. I’m really pumped to get going here. It’s gonna be a good test for myself, too. This is a team that’s fighting for a playoff spot. It’s a great game to get into. Get me prepared and ready for the real stuff.

“There’s three games remaining, I’m gonna try to play all three. It’s up to the coaches, too, what they want to do. My goal is to play this game, get through this game first and try to go from there.

“Really just excited to get in the locker room with the guys and go on the ice with them.”

Maroon will play on a line with Jakub Lauko and Jesper Boqvist, two players he’s been able to watch from afar since he joined the team in early March.

“Lauks is just a scrappy forward with a lot of energy, gets underneath guys’ skin. He can hit, he can get in on the forecheck,” said Maroon. “Boqy, he’s got high-end skill. He’s very skilled, very offensive-thinking. I think we can complement each other well with my size, protecting the puck down low, creating some offense, create some space for those two.

“I’m really excited to play with those guys. I think they have a lot of energy, a lot of speed that I can complement, and we can complement each other.”

Maroon talks before making B's debut

Opposing View

The Penguins (37-30-12, 86 points) are in a fight for a playoff berth with just three games to play as they sit one point ahead of Washington, Detroit, and Philadelphia for the East’s final wild card spot. Pittsburgh, coming off a 6-5 OT loss to Detroit on Thursday night, is 5-0-1 in April and 7-0-3 over its past 10 games.

"We have to match their desperation,” said Kevin Shattenkirk. “It gives us a good idea of what playoff hockey's gonna be like in a couple days. I think it allows us to hopefully get to our game and see that intensity level. We know that we can compete at a high level and it'll be fun.

“We're playing against some of the best players in the league tonight, guys who have been playing desperate for the last few weeks here. I think it's gonna be really exciting in a tough building to try to come in here and maybe play spoiler tonight."

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists on Thursday night to move into 10th place on the NHL’s all-time points list. Crosby has 20 points (8 goals, 12 assists) over his last 10 games, which leads the NHL over that span. He has 89 points (41 goals, 48 assists) in 79 games this season.

Pens defenseman Erik Karlsson will play in his 1,000th career game on Saturday night. The blue liner has 52 points (10 goals, 42 assists) this season.

Shattenkirk talks before BOS at PIT

Saturday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Johnny Beecher – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Pat Maroon

DEFENSEMEN

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Montgomery updates the media ahead of BOS at PIT

