Need to Know: Bruins at Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta – After a rocky seven-game homestand, the Bruins are hitting the road for a four-game trip out West that begins on Wednesday night against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Boston, which posted a disappointing 2-3-2 record during the lengthy home stretch, will be aiming to, once again, build some momentum after its shootout win over Dallas on Monday afternoon.

“I think the boys are excited,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “There was a lot of jump for a morning skate, most I’ve seen in a while. The guys are excited to be on the road together.”

Despite their recent dip following the All-Star break, the Bruins are trying to remain focused on upholding the standard they have set that has allowed them to have success for such an extended period.

“You go through waves and flows of a season,” said Edmonton native Jake DeBrusk. “You try to stay consistent every day with your preparation and your approach and the belief. You’ve got to believe in the room that you have the horses to run. Sometimes the results don’t come. This game is cruel. It can humble you pretty quickly. But at the same time, everyone’s here for a reason.

“I think the biggest thing here is our morals, our standard…when you’re inside the room, whether things are going well or they aren’t, we try to keep the same intensity in practice…I think that’s been a huge reason why the Bruins have been successful.

"We’ve been tested on the homestand. It was nice to get the win last game and now we’re looking forward.”

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 10 p.m. ET puck drop on TNT and 98.5 The Sports Hub: