Need to Know: Bruins at Golden Knights 

Viel will make his season debut on Thursday in Vegas

By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

LAS VEGAS –– Jeffrey Viel was patient and positive as he watched the opening four Boston Bruins’ games from the sideline.

The forward will now lace up for his season debut on Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

“The nice thing about him, he’s been around for a bit, so he knows,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Viel. “I was talking to him through the whole process, but I wasn’t really worried about him because his attitude was excellent, his work ethic was excellent.”

Viel will slot in on the fourth line alongside Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic for the 10 p.m. ET puck drop. Marat Khusnutdinov will draw out.

“It is not about [Khusnutdinov], I think he played great. He did his job,” Sturm said. “We just wanted to have a little bit of a heavier lineup today against a heavier team. Viel did an outstanding job in preseason.”

Viel, who signed a two-year deal with the Bruins last July, turned heads in training camp as a physical, depth option for the team’s bottom six. The 28-year-old wants to build off of the early success the B’s have had.

“It feels good to be in. Obviously, just trying to follow what the guys have been doing. They’ve been playing pretty well. Just going to try to play my game there,” Viel said. “Some energy, some physicality. Just keep my game simple and help the team as much as I can. Get pucks deep in the o-zone and go from there.”

Viel played five NHL games last season and spent most of the year in the AHL. He posted 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) through 68 games with the Providence Bruins.

“It’s a great opportunity for me, so just trying to seize it and play as hard as I can,” Viel said.​

Boston has three games in the next four days, starting with a veteran-heavy Vegas squad. Sturm and his group are excited to push themselves against top competition this week.

“If you look at their lineup – I don’t have to say much about that. Overall, it’s a Stanley Cup team,” Sturm said. “But we love those challenges, and I think those are the big games we all circled in. It’s gonna be great.”

Wait, There’s More

  • Pavel Zacha enters Thursday’s matchup on a four-game point streak. He is tied with David Pastrnak for most points on the team with five (one goal, four assists). Zacha is skating on the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson, as well as the first power play unit.
  • Jeremy Swayman will return to the crease for the Bruins. The goaltender last played on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres, logging 21 saves in the win. Swayman has a 1.00 goals against average and a .966 save percentage through two games thus far. Joonas Korpisalo will be the backup.
  • Jordan Harris remains in the lineup for his third consecutive game. The defenseman is skating on the second pair with Andrew Peeke in the absence of Hampus Lindholm. Sturm said that Lindholm is still day-to-day with his lower-body injury. Harris has a goal and an assist to start the season.

Opposing View

  • The Golden Knights are coming off a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Jack Eichel had two goals, and Kaedan Korczak and Tomas Hertl also scored in the victory. Goaltender Adin Hill left the game after the first period with a lower-body injury; Akira Schmid came in and made 19 saves to finish the night.
  • Eichel is expected to center the first line between Ivan Barbashev and Mark Stone. The North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, native has nine points (four goals, five assists) in four games this season. Eichel played one season of NCAA hockey at Boston University before going to the NHL.
  • Pavel Dorofeyev leads the Golden Knights with four power-play goals through four games. The 24-year-old forward is on the first unit with Eichel, Stone, Hertl and Mitch Marner. Marner was traded to Vegas in July and subsequently signed an eight-year deal.

Thursday's Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha - Casey Mittelstadt - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont

Jeffrey Viel - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

DEFENSEMEN

Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Harris - Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

