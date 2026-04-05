Need to Know: Bruins at Flyers

BostonBruins.com –– The Boston Bruins have touched down in Philadelphia for the second game of a back-to-back.​

The 3:30 p.m. puck drop against the Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena marks the third and final time the teams will meet this regular season. Boston and Philadelphia will battle for two important points in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The B’s are in the first wild-card spot with 94 points, while the Flyers are just outside the second wild-card spot with 88 points.

Sunday is the third game of the Bruins’ four-game road trip. They have fallen to both the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Lukas Reichel, who was scratched on Saturday in Tampa, is back in the lineup in place of Mikey Eyssimont.

​It also appears that Mason Lohrei will return to the lineup for the first time since March 28 after dealing with an upper-body injury, per head coach Marco Sturm. The 25-year-old defenseman is projected to be on the second pair with Hampus Lindholm, while Jordan Harris draws out.

"I think Mason should be good to go," said Sturm.

​Wait, There’s More

Joonas Korpisalo will start in net for Boston. The goaltender last played on Tuesday against the Dallas Stars, making 13 saves in the 6-3 win at TD Garden. Korpisalo has a 3.27 goals against average and a .889 save percentage through 28 games.

Casey Mittelstadt scored the Bruins’ only goal on Saturday in Tampa. It was the 27-year-old forward’s 15th goal and 41st point of the season. Mittelstadt remains on the second line with Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson, who has nine points in his last five games. The trio has been playing on the B’s first power-play unit, too. Mittelstadt had three points (one goal, two assists) against the Flyers in the Jan. 29 win.

Andrew Peeke leads the Bruins with 125 blocked shots this season. The defenseman has been skating on the third pair with Nikita Zadorov and averaging 19:19 of ice time per night. Peeke has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) through 72 games and is also on the penalty kill.

Opposing View

The Flyers most recently beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Friday at UBS Arena. Owen Tippett, Alex Bump, Matvei Michkov and Travis Sanheim scored in the win, and netminder – and former Bruin – Dan Vladar made 21 saves. Philadelphia has won three of its last five games ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Boston.

Porter Martone, who was the Flyers’ sixth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, signed his entry-level deal with the team on March 29. The 19-year-old forward has played in three games with Philadelphia and has one assist. Martone is projected to be on the second line with Travis Konecny and Christian Dvorak.