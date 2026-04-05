The Sunday Read: Inside the Sports Science That Has the Bruins Feeling Their Best

Some of that has to do with how many sets and reps players are doing. It has also made Neeld more intentional with his exercise selection. Kuraly, for example, said he’s focused more on corrective exercises – figuring out what parts of his body need to be kept strong, and which parts need to loosen up.

“Soreness happens more when the muscle is contracting while lengthening; think of the lowering down in a squat pattern, lowering the bar to your chest in a bench press, things like that. That’s when more muscle damage occurs, and that’s when there’s likely to be more soreness,” Neeld said. “So we try to emphasize exercises that are more of the pushing phase of movements, so we can get a lot of the effects that we want while minimizing the risk of muscle damage and soreness that’ll spill over.”

Neeld and his team gather information during the B’s practices to supplement the conversations they are having with the players about how they’re feeling. They use software called Catapult to get data on each guy’s workload and how their body is reacting to it. Each player wears a Catapult unit in their shoulder pads, and it has a series of sensors in it that measure acceleration, orientation and direction. This allows Neeld to quantify the effort attached to movement – up, down, side to side, through rotation.

“We also have players who wear heart-rate monitors. What the idea there is that the Catapult sensor provides feedback on what the players are actually doing – what is the load associated with their movement?” Neeld said. “And then the heart rate gives you an idea of how hard it was for that player to produce that amount of work. Looking at those two things in conjunction can be really helpful to understand exactly what the player did from a work standpoint and how stressful it was for them to perform that work.”

This all gives Neeld a clearer picture of what a practice day should look like for the Bruins – and if they need more off-days, too. He is in constant communication with head coach Marco Sturm and his staff about the skating schedule. While teams always want to get out on the ice between games, sometimes rest can be more beneficial for future performance.

“Your speed is also really important. So how do you dose little segments of speed work or staying explosive, but making sure you’re not doing it at a time when your body is too tired,” Kuraly said. “Our staff is really exceptional at communicating to us like, ‘How are we feeling? What do we need? What do we think we need? What do they think we need?’ And kind of just going back and forth and figuring things out together on the fly. Because in a lot of these situations, you can’t plan for.”

Food plays a big role in the players’ energy, and that is where Julie Nicoletti comes in. She started her company, Kinetic Fuel, in 2008 and joined the Bruins as the team nutritionist in 2015. Nicoletti has focused on refueling the players as quickly as possible.

“There are a couple of really important distinctions from a nutritional side when we think about a condensed schedule,” Nicoletti said. “One is replenishing glycogen. Glycogen is stored energy; it’s found in the liver and the muscles. It is what they use in game two of a back-to-back, for example.”