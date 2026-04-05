The Sunday Read: Inside the Sports Science That Has the Bruins Feeling Their Best

BOSTON –– A lot of hockey has been played in a short amount of time for the Boston Bruins.
It is a common theme around the league this season, as the condensed schedule was introduced to accommodate the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.
It has meant more game action, fewer practices, and, perhaps the most pressing of all, a heightened importance around recovery.
While the setup of this season may have seemed daunting at the start, the B’s staff behind the scenes has been planning, adjusting and adapting to the speedy cadence of the year to ensure the players are prepared to put their best product on the ice.
“The second one game is over, the focus shifts immediately to what’s coming next,” said Kevin Neeld, who is the Bruins’ head performance coach.
That mindset has worked well for Boston. The team is coming off a 16-game schedule in March, which included four sets of back-to-back games. The Bruins finished with a 10-3-3 record, tied for the second-most wins in the league during that span. With five games left in the regular season, they sit in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 94 points.
How has it all worked out? Well, there have been no excuses for this group.
“It definitely feels different. There’s a noticeably different feel this year from my past years. I would say the schedule feels a little more rushed. But you come into it understanding that is going to be the case,” Sean Kuraly said. “I think these are the things that you had to prepare for in the summer – there’s just no catching up in-season, there’s no time to catch up.”
Neeld and the organization set a standard that every player shows up to the first day of training camp already in game shape. Then, throughout the season, they build around that. The method of how they maintain that readiness, though, has seen some changes this season, especially in the gym.
“We are trying to find the right amount of work to get the effect that we’re after from a training standpoint, while minimizing any excessive work that could lead to fatigue or soreness that affects how the players are feeling the next day,” Neeld said.