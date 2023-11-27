The Bruins look to bounce back tonight vs. the Blue Jackets.
Need to Know: Bruins at Columbus
After losing back to back games for the first time this season, the Bruins look to get back on track in Columbus. "We had a good meeting yesterday as a group talking about where we are and how we need to get better," said Montgomery. "I think it put our guys in a good perspective today and I think we've had positive attitudes."
Lineup Changes:
- There are no lineup changes up top but on defense Kevin Shattenkirk will slot in for Ian Mitchell on the third pairing. "Shattenkirk goes in for Mitchell," said Montgomery. "For the forward group, we are going to see how they respond to last game so we're staying the same there."
- Jeremy Swayman will get the start in net at Nationwide Arena. When asked if both Ullmark and Swayman were addressed following back to back losses, Montgomery was more focused on what is happening in front of them. "We talk more about the chances we are giving up," said Montgomery. and giving the other team a chance to win hockey games like we were."
Opposing view:
- Columbus has had a tough November, losing nine in a row to start the month. They have had more success as of late, getting the win over both the. Blackhawks (7-3) and the Devils (2-1) last week.
- The Blue Jackets are coming off a loss to the Hurricanes Sunday night and take on the Bruins in their second game of a back to back. "Columbus is a real gritty team," said Montgomery. "I think we have to have a good start and we've got to play a 200 foot game...if we're able to do that just the laws of sports science say that, you know, we should have a little bit of an advantage."
- Zach Werenski leads the Blue Jackets in points with one goal and 14 assists for 15 points.
Monday’s Projected Lineup
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic
Jake DeBrusk – Matt Poitras – Danton Heinen
Jakub Lauko – Johnny Beecher – Morgan Geekie
DEFENSEMEN**
Matthew Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk
GOALIES**
Jeremy Swayman/Linus Ullmark