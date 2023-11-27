News Feed

Boston Bruins New York Rangers game recap November 25

Bruins Drop Second Straight in Regulation with Loss to Rangers
Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Grzelcyk Added to Roster; Lohrei, Brown Assigned to Providence
Detroit Red Wings Boston Bruins game recap November 24

Bruins Fall to Red Wings, Suffer Second Regulation Loss 
Photos: Bruins Dads Trip 2023

Bruins Cap Dads Trip with Win in Florida

Photos: B's Dads Watch Florida Game with Bobby Orr

Bruins Announce Promotions for Black Friday Game, Presented by The Black Dog

Boston Bruins Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 20

Bruins Surrender Lead in Final Seconds, Lose to Lightning in OT
Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning

Photos: Bruins Dads Attend Morning Skate in Tampa

For 1970s Bruins, Banner Raising Was A Long Time Coming

Photos: B's Dads Arrive for Fathers Trip

1970, 1972 Bruins Reunite at TD Garden

Photos: 1970, 1972 Bruins Reunite at TD Garden
Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins game recap November 18

Frederic Scores Twice in Bruins' Win Over Canadiens
Bruins to Host Second Centennial Era Night in Celebration of the "Big Bad Bruins" (1960-76) on Saturday, November 18

Bruins to Host Second Centennial Era Night on Saturday Night
Bruins to Host Annual TD Bank Mini 1-on-1 Tournament Finals at TD Garden

The Big Bad Bruins | Top 10 Moments from 1960-76

Photos: Military Appreciation Night Meet and Greet

Need to Know: Bruins at Columbus

The Bruins look to bounce back tonight vs. the Blue Jackets.

photo-output 18

After losing back to back games for the first time this season, the Bruins look to get back on track in Columbus. "We had a good meeting yesterday as a group talking about where we are and how we need to get better," said Montgomery. "I think it put our guys in a good perspective today and I think we've had positive attitudes."

Lineup Changes:

  • There are no lineup changes up top but on defense Kevin Shattenkirk will slot in for Ian Mitchell on the third pairing. "Shattenkirk goes in for Mitchell," said Montgomery. "For the forward group, we are going to see how they respond to last game so we're staying the same there."
  • Jeremy Swayman will get the start in net at Nationwide Arena. When asked if both Ullmark and Swayman were addressed following back to back losses, Montgomery was more focused on what is happening in front of them. "We talk more about the chances we are giving up," said Montgomery. and giving the other team a chance to win hockey games like we were."

Montgomery updates the media after morning skate

Opposing view:

  • Columbus has had a tough November, losing nine in a row to start the month. They have had more success as of late, getting the win over both the. Blackhawks (7-3) and the Devils (2-1) last week.
  • The Blue Jackets are coming off a loss to the Hurricanes Sunday night and take on the Bruins in their second game of a back to back. "Columbus is a real gritty team," said Montgomery. "I think we have to have a good start and we've got to play a 200 foot game...if we're able to do that just the laws of sports science say that, you know, we should have a little bit of an advantage."
  • Zach Werenski leads the Blue Jackets in points with one goal and 14 assists for 15 points. 

Monday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk – Matt Poitras – Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko – Johnny Beecher – Morgan Geekie

DEFENSEMEN**

Matthew Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk

GOALIES**

Jeremy Swayman/Linus Ullmark