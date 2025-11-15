Need to Know: Bruins at Canadiens

MONTREAL – For the first time this season, the Bruins and Canadiens will square off, and they’ll do so with something on the line. While the 2025-26 season is still in its early stages, the longtime rivals are tied atop the Atlantic Division standings – along with the Ottawa Senators – with 22 points apiece.

The Canadiens, who are closing out a four-game homestand, are coming off back-to-back losses to Los Angeles and Dallas, during which they were outscored, 12-1.

“I think every game is gonna be a battle,” B’s bench boss Marco Sturm said following an optional morning skate at Bell Centre. “When I saw a few nights ago, they were losing, 7-0, I said, ‘Oh, that’s not a good sign.’ But for us, it’s a rivalry game…it’s great to be here. Either way, I think [the Bruins] ready. They’re gonna be ready and we’ve got to make sure that we match that.”