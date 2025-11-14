Aspirot Set for Another Opportunity as Bruins Visit Montreal

MONTREAL – Marco Sturm remembers the feeling well.

There is just something about stepping onto the ice at Bell Centre that gets the juices flowing for the Bruins bench boss.

“It’s gonna be great. I told my coaches, this is my favorite building. Even practice, go out…I don’t know, the look, the smell, everything about it. It brings up a lot of good memories, a lot of good battles, especially with the ‘B’ on the jersey,” said Sturm, who played 27 games in Montreal – including playoffs – during his career and is set for his first tilt as a head coach on Saturday night when the Black & Gold face-off with the Canadiens for the first time this season.

Entering Saturday’s showdown, the Bruins (11-8-0) and Habs (10-5-2) are tied with Ottawa for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, as all three clubs boast 22 points. Both Boston and Montreal are coming off disappointing losses on Thursday night, however, with the B’s seven-game winning streak coming to an end in Ottawa and the Canadiens dropping a 7-0 decision to Dallas on home ice.

“Me personally, I never look at that, I never really do,” Sturm said of the standings. “We had a tough one [Thursday] night, so we want to get back on track and have a really good game and a really good road trip, going home .500. That for me is the biggest thing. The standings, maybe end of the season. But that’s about it.”