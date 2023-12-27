Need to Know: Bruins at Buffalo

By Elaine Cavalieri
@NHLBruins BostonBruins.com

The Bruins look to get back on track tonight at the KeyBank Center.

photo-output 27

The Bruins are back in action after the holiday break. "The reset for me mentally was refreshing," said Jim Montgomery. "I think getting home and some time off it allows you to take a breath and makes you realize what makes your team successful and what makes yourself successful." 

As far as what the message for the team was, Montgomery focused in on what the positives are. "I said we haven't been as good as we would like, and that's all of us, myself included....but here's what the picture looks like when when we do look good," said Montgomery. "We showed a lot of the ways we want to play with and without the puck to try and get a good vision for them."

Carlo Embraces Adversity as B's Get Set For Sabres

Line Up Changes:

  • Patrick Brown will slot in for Oskar Steen to skate with Johnny Beecher and Jakob Lauko. "Up front it's just to get a different look," said Montgomery. "Brown is a great teammate and we wanted to get him in a game and see if he can give us some much needed energy and life."
  • Kevin Shattenkirk will take Ian Mitchell’s place on the third pairing. “Kevin Shattenkirk came out not because of you know it was just the schedule and wanted fresh legs,” said Jim Montgomery.
  • Jeremy Swayman will get the start in net.

Monty Addresses the Media Ahead of Game in Buffalo

Opposing View:

  • Rasmus Dahlin leads the Sabres with 10 goals 19 assists for 29 points
  • The Sabres took a 3-1 victory over the Bruins earlier this month at TD Garden
  • The Bruins beat the Sabres are Key Bank Center back in November with a 5-2 win
  • The Sabres sit 7th in the Atlantic

