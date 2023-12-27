Need to Know: Bruins at Buffalo

The Bruins are back in action after the holiday break. "The reset for me mentally was refreshing," said Jim Montgomery. "I think getting home and some time off it allows you to take a breath and makes you realize what makes your team successful and what makes yourself successful."

As far as what the message for the team was, Montgomery focused in on what the positives are. "I said we haven't been as good as we would like, and that's all of us, myself included....but here's what the picture looks like when when we do look good," said Montgomery. "We showed a lot of the ways we want to play with and without the puck to try and get a good vision for them."