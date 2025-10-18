Need to Know: Bruins at Avalanche

Beecher will make his season debut Saturday night in Denver

beecher
By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

DENVER –– The road trip continues for the Boston Bruins as they take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night at Ball Arena.

Head coach Marco Sturm is mixing up his forward lines ahead of the 9 p.m. ET puck drop, inserting Johnny Beecher, who will make his season debut. The forward is on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic. Beecher had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 78 games with the Bruins last season.

“Obviously, you never want to be out of the lineup. Super excited to get my chance here,” Beecher said. “Just go out there, keep it simple to start and kind of get more and more comfortable as the game goes on.”​

Other changes include Pavel Zacha moving up to the first line with Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak, and Casey Mittelstadt centering the second line between Morgan Geekie and Mikey Eyssimont. Viktor Arvidsson is now on the third line with Tanner Jeannot and Fraser Minten.

“Against a team like that, Colorado, we need the whole package. We spread it out a little bit more,” Sturm said. “With Beecher in the lineup, he’s going to give us another killer, I would say, another guy on the faceoff.”​

Sturm said he wants to use Beecher on the penalty kill and utilize his speed against the high-flying Avalanche. With Beecher playing, Marat Khusnutdinov and Jeffrey Viel draw out.

“It is going to be a skating game for us today. It’s gonna be another good test,” Sturm said. “It’s just the way [the Avalanche] play – especially at home here, with a lot of speed. They just have a lot of weapons. They’re just dangerous every time they step on the ice.”​

Mittelstadt is competing against his former team for the first time since joining the Bruins in March at the trade deadline. The forward spent just over a year with Colorado and has been settling into his new role in Boston.

“I think any time you play a former team, they traded you and moved on from you. It’s good motivation, for sure. The most important thing is going to be to win,” Mittelstadt said.

Beecher and Mittelstadt talk ahead of BOS @ COL

Wait, There’s More

  • Nikita Zadorov spent five seasons with the Colorado Avalanche from 2015 to 2020. The defenseman signed a six-year deal as a free agent in Boston last July. The 6-foot-7 blueliner has two points (one goal, one assist) through five games this season while skating on the third pair with Henri Jokiharju.
  • Hampus Lindholm will be a game-time decision, Sturm said. The defenseman has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury. Jordan Harris has filled in for Lindholm on the second pair with Andrew Peeke.
  • Jeremy Swayman will start in net for the second consecutive game. The goaltender made 31 saves in Boston’s 6-5 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. Swayman has a 2.68 goals against average and a .916 save percentage through three games this season.

Opposing View

  • The Avalanche have won four of their five games to open the season. The team is coming off a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, during which Cale Makar, Brock Nelson and Valeri Nichushkin (two goals) scored. Goaltender Scott Wedgewood made 22 saves in the victory.
  • Cale Makar is tied for first in points amongst all the defensemen in the NHL. Makar has posted seven points (two goals, five assists) in five games while skating on the first pair with Devon Toews. The 26-year-old played two seasons of NCAA hockey at UMass Amherst before turning pro.
  • Martin Necas leads the Avalanche with nine points (three goals, six assists) in five games. The forward is on the first line with Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon. Necas has one power-play goal and is on the first unit with Lehkonen, MacKinnon, Makar and Nelson.

Sturm gives updates before BOS @ COL

Saturday's Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Pavel Zacha - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Morgan Geekie - Casey Mittelstadt - Mikey Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Viktor Arvidsson

Johnny Beecher - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

DEFENSEMEN

Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm / Jordan Harris - Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

