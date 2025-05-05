Need to Know: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery

There are some changes to the Draft Lottery this year, which the National Hockey League explained in detail. Per a release from the NHL:

The broadcast of the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery on Monday, May 5, will, for the first time in its 30-year history, feature the drawing live in-studio, allowing viewers to follow along and learn the results at the same time as the Draft Lottery participants.

The Draft Lottery will be conducted at NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J., studio, with the event broadcast live on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports at 7 p.m., ET.

The 2025 NHL Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Participants are all teams that did not qualify for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (or the teams that have acquired the first-round drafting positions of those non-playoff teams).