Need to Know: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery

Bruins have 8.5 percent chance of securing first overall pick

BLOG2
By Eric Russo
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – For the first time in a decade, the Bruins will be part of the NHL’s Draft Lottery, which will be held on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET. Boston will have an 8.5 percent chance of securing the first overall pick in next month’s Draft.

The Bruins last had the first overall in 1997 when they selected Joe Thornton.

There are some changes to the Draft Lottery this year, which the National Hockey League explained in detail. Per a release from the NHL:

The broadcast of the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery on Monday, May 5, will, for the first time in its 30-year history, feature the drawing live in-studio, allowing viewers to follow along and learn the results at the same time as the Draft Lottery participants.

The Draft Lottery will be conducted at NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J., studio, with the event broadcast live on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports at 7 p.m., ET.

The 2025 NHL Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Participants are all teams that did not qualify for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (or the teams that have acquired the first-round drafting positions of those non-playoff teams).

  • The NHL has produced this animated explanatory video as a viewers' guide to the live draw process.
  • The 2025 NHL Draft Lottery will be conducted in two phases, the first to determine the first overall pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft and the second to determine the second overall pick.
  • In each phase, 14 balls, numbered 1 to 14, will be placed into a lottery machine with four drawn. The resulting four-digit series is matched against a look-up table that lists the 1,000 possible combinations to determine which team was assigned the winning combination.
  • The look-up table of the 1,000 four-digit combinations assigned to each team participating in the 2025 NHLDraft Lottery is available on NHL. com. The table also lists combinations by team.
  • As each ball is drawn, odds change and teams are eliminated. The viewing audience will learn who is still in the running in real time.
  • There is a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the Draft Lottery can “move up” in the event it wins one of the Lottery Draws. Thus, only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the first overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.
  • The 14 teams not selected in the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned the remaining 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft selections (among 1 through 16 in the first round), in inverse order of regular-season points.
  • The complete rules governing the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery can be found here.
  • To see a recording of the drawings from the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery, conducted under the same format, click here.
  • A full account of the history of the NHL Draft Lottery since its inception in 1995 is available here.

Odds for the 1st Lottery Draw of the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery

San Jose Sharks
18.5%
Chicago Blackhawks
13.5%
Nashville Predators
11.5%
Philadelphia Flyers
9.5%
Boston Bruins
8.5%
Seattle Kraken
7.5%
Buffalo Sabres
6.5%
Anaheim Ducks
6.0%
Pittsburgh Penguins
5.0%
New York Islanders
3.5%
New York Rangers
3.0%
Detroit Red Wings
2.5%
Columbus Blue Jackets
2.0%
Utah Hockey Club
1.5%
Vancouver Canucks
0.5%
Calgary Flames
0.5%

Boston Bruins 2025 Draft Lottery Odds


First Overall Pick
8.5%
Second Overall Pick
8.5%
Third Overall Pick
0.2%
Fourth Overall Pick
0.0%
Fifth Overall Pick
24.6%
Sixth Overall Pick
44.7%
Seventh Overall Pick
13.5%

