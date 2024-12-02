McAvoy, Coyle each scores twice, Bruins win Centennial game against Canadiens 

Boston celebrated its Centennial, with Sunday’s game taking place exactly 100 years after their first game in franchise history, a 2-1 win against the Montreal Maroons on Dec. 1, 1924. The Bruins held a pregame ceremony that featured tribute videos and appearances from franchise legends such as Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque, Patrice Bergeron and more.

“The history of the game and this organization is something that we’re very proud of in here,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand, who was the lone active player to stand among the Bruins alumni during the pregame ceremony. “To have a lot of alumni in the building and be part of the events is really special, and it’s incredible to have them around.”

David Pastrnak also scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves for Boston (12-11-3), which has won four of six (4-2-0). The Bruins extended their point streak against the Canadiens to 16 games (15-0-1), the longest active point streak by a team against a single opponent.

“Of course we want to win,” Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said. “We wanted to make the fans, we wanted to make the players of the past that are here now, we wanted to make them proud of our effort more than anything today. The score usually takes care of itself when you do that, so I thought our guys did a pretty good job of that today.”