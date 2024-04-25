Marchand’s Leadership on Full Display in Game 3

TORONTO – Jim Montgomery was just trying to adhere to the schedule.

As the Bruins twirled around the rink at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday ahead of the team’s morning skate, Boston’s bench boss was prepared to start the on-ice session promptly at 11:30 a.m.

Then he received a message from his Captain: it was time to get things going.

“Morning skate, I saw the way we were, I saw the way our Captain was. I just knew we were gonna have a good game. Didn’t know if we were gonna win because the Leafs are a good hockey team. But I knew we were coming to play,” said Montgomery.

“[Marchand] started barking [before] the first drill…I go, ‘it’s three minutes early.’ He goes, ‘Let’s go!’ I loved it.”

That intensity carried over into Game 3 several hours later with Marchand leading the way behind a monster three-point third period, which included the winning goal and an empty-netter in Boston’s 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs to take a 2-1 series lead.

“I just think there’s a burning intensity in him to win,” said Montgomery. “He doesn’t care about what just happened. Good or bad, it’s gone. He’s on to what’s next.”

Following his dynamite showing in Boston’s victory, Marchand acknowledged that he woke up on Wednesday feeling a certain level of gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to take part in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 12th time in his career.

“It’s not a given that you get the opportunity to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs,” said Marchand. “Just kind of woke up with that gratitude of being excited, understanding that it’s a gift to play in this league, and playoffs is something we dream about as kids.

“I talk to my kids about it and their dreams of playing at this level. And to realize that we’re living it, I just kind of woke up with that gratitude that we’re lucky to be here. You want to make the most of this opportunity. Just felt that this morning.”

The 35-year-old felt it all evening as well, especially during the final frame, as he paced the Bruins to a comeback victory. With things tied up, 1-1, to start the third, Marchand’s shot on the power play led to a rebound that Jake DeBrusk jammed home to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead.

It was Marchand’s 79th career postseason assist, which moved him past longtime linemate Patrice Bergeron for sole possession of third place on the B’s all-time list.

“I’ve seen it for my whole career,” said DeBrusk. “I feel like the games for him when he plays his best is when there’s a little bit of a cluster going on around him during the game or sometimes maybe before or after. When he gets in his ‘Little Ball of Hate’ mode that’s when good things happen for the team.”