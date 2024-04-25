DeBrusk, Power Play Clicking to Start Playoffs

TORONTO – Jake DeBrusk is a goal scorer.

So, when he gets the chance to take the ice for a power play, he’s licking his chops – no matter how much the Bruins have been struggling on the man advantage.

“I’m always excited,” he said. “It’s always a chance to score. At the same time, you try to use it as momentum…just seeing one fall helps with that, knowing that we can break the dam and not get scored on. In saying that, every game is different.”

Despite a difficult stretch to end the regular season that saw the Bruins near the bottom of the league in power-play success rate over the course of the final month-plus, the club’s man advantage has gotten off to a sizzling start through three games of their first-round series against Toronto.

And DeBrusk has been a huge reason why, as the winger has potted three power-play goals, including two in Game 1 last Saturday night. Overall, Boston is 5 for 10 in the series and has scored on the power play in each of the three contests.

“As a net-front guy, I just try to find spots to be open,” said DeBrusk, who gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead in the third period of Game 3 with his third power-play goal of the series. “Sometimes it just takes one to fall. But at the same time, it’s waves and flows of the season. I think it happens with every group, even the best power plays in the league. Could be a month where it struggles and then finds its tune.

“Obviously, it’s been a big focus for the first three games. Their power play has gotten better as the series has gone on. Even though we killed a lot today, I think they were starting to get their touches. We’ve got to be very conscious of that.”

Coach Jim Montgomery believes that the shuffling of the two power-play units toward the end of the regular season that separated Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and David Pastrnak has helped tremendously.

“I just think the pace with which we’re playing with. The pucks are moving, people are moving off the puck,” said Montgomery. “It’s what we were trying to do for those [games at the end of the regular season]. I just think splitting up the units, it created inner-competition and it also freed people’s minds of, ‘Oh, I gotta get the puck to Pasta, I gotta get the puck to Marchy.’ It was the same old, same old. Now it was fresh.”

On the other side of the special teams battle, the Bruins went a perfect 5 for 5 in Game 3 and are 10 for 11 in the series.

“Overall, we’re not trying to do anything extravagant out there, we’re just trying to do our jobs as well as we can as long as all four guys are focusing on that on the ice,” said Brandon Carlo. “There has been times where we’re trying to make better pressure reads to kind of push the puck out of their hands. At times, it’s worked, other times I think they’ve made some plays and Sway’s come up huge for us…we were lucky enough to get them all killed off last night.”