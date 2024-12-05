Lindholm, Swayman Selected to National Rosters for 4 Nations Face-Off

BOSTON – The National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) announced today, Dec. 4, full rosters for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off as selected by Hockey Canada, the Finnish Ice Hockey Association, the Swedish Ice Hockey Association and USA Hockey.

Among those selected were Bruins forward Elias Lindholm (SWE) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (USA). They will join forward Brad Marchand (CAN) and defenseman Charlie McAvoy (USA) as Bruins participants in the 2025 tournament. Marchand and McAvoy were part of the initial six-player selection announced in June 2024.

Elias Lindholm, 30, has appeared in 845 career NHL games with Boston, Vancouver, Calgary and Carolina, recording 221 goals and 349 assists for 570 points. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound forward has skated in 27 games with Boston this season, totaling three goals and 10 assists for 13 points. Lindholm earned silver medals for Team Sweden at the 2012 U-18 World Championship and 2013 and 2014 World Junior Championships. He also represented Sweden at the IIHF World Championships in 2015, 2017 and 2019, winning gold at the 2017 tournament.

Jeremy Swayman, 26, has appeared in 150 career NHL games, all with Boston, totaling an overall record of 86-42-17 with a 2.43 goals against average and .915 save percentage. He ranks fifth in franchise history in goals against average and save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound goaltender has played in 18 games this season, compiling a record of 7-9-2 with a 3.09 goals against average and .892 save percentage. Swayman was a member of Team USA’s bronze-winning team at the 2018 World Junior Championship and also represented the United States at the 2022 World Junior Championship.

Additional Bruins involvement in the tournament includes Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney, who will serve as Team Canada’s General Manager, and Bruins Team Operations Manager Brij Singh, who will serve as Team USA’s Team Services Manager.

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament with NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States that will be played from Feb. 12-20, 2025. Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston will serve as the host venues and cities for the tournament.