Khusnutdinov Scores OT Winner Against Sabres: ‘It’s Unbelievable For Me’

BOSTON –– Marat Khusnutdinov streaked up the ice in overtime, unleashing a snapshot from the right side that wired into the back of the net.

The forward’s goal not only secured a 4-3 win for the Boston Bruins over the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night at TD Garden, but was validation for the ups and downs Khusnutdinov has fought through to start the season.

The tally at 2:07 of OT marked his first of the year. Khusnutdinov got back in the lineup on Monday after being a healthy scratch for a week, and he has made the most of it. The 23-year-old skated on the first line on Thursday, too.

“It’s unbelievable for me. It’s the first game with the first line, first goal of the season. Great for the team, great for me,” Khusnutdinov said. “It’s new for me. It’s the first time I’ve played first line in the NHL. Great time.”

The B’s would’ve cheered for anyone in the Black & Gold to score, but there was extra excitement when the bench saw the game-winning shot came off of Khusnutdinov’s stick.​

“I was really happy. It’s great. He’s a good player, good kid, too,” Nikita Zadorov said. “We’ve been close since he came here. Family is close. He is coming for trick-or-treating tomorrow. It’s going to be exciting.”​

Khusnutdinov’s response to adversity is exactly what head coach Marco Sturm was looking for when slotting him into a top-six role.

“A player has to understand that is it fun when you get scratched? No. But the player has to be ready when your opportunity comes up,” Sturm said. “Any time he was scratched, he worked. He worked really hard in practice, and he just waited for his opportunity, and then he took advantage.”