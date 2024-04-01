Jellvik, Gasseau Help Guide BC to Frozen Four

Marc McLaughlin found the back of the net in back-to-back road wins for the P-Bruins last week. The North Billerica, Massachusetts, native intercepted a pass in the offensive zone and picked the far corner from the left circle to extend the Providence lead in the 4-1 win at Hershey last Tuesday. The forward then used his speed to create a breakaway and score in the 7-4 victory at Utica on Friday.

McLaughlin has seen his game grow this season by putting in work every day at the rink.

“Consistency is key. I’ve been focusing on showing up to the rink every day to improve and I’ve been trying to build off each game,” said McLaughlin. “I’ve seen improvements as the year goes on by trusting that process. I’m excited to keep building for the playoffs.”

Brandon Bussi earned his 20th and 21st wins of the season in last week’s road trip for the Providence Bruins. The Sound Beach, New York, native stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced in a 4-1 victory on Tuesday in Hershey against last year’s Calder Cup Champions, before making 27 saves in Friday’s win in Utica.

Bussi credited his team’s play for his success in Hershey on Tuesday.

“Our team played a really solid 60 minutes of playoff hockey-like atmosphere,” said Bussi. “Our ability to box out and allow me to see shots was key for us to succeed.”