Jellvik, Gasseau Help Guide BC to Frozen Four

Bruins prospects combine for six points across two victories

TMAC4585
By Jordan Conn, BostonBruins.com

PROVIDENCE – Here’s a look at the latest news from Boston Bruins’ prospects through the NCAA, Providence, and juniors.

NCAA

Oskar Jellvik and Andre Gasseau contributed to No. 1 ranked Boston College’s NCAA Regional victories over Michigan Tech and Quinnipiac, helping the Eagles to their 26th Frozen Four appearance and first since 2016.

Jellvik posted a goal and two assists in a 6-1 win over Michigan Tech last Friday, before recording two assists in a 5-4 overtime win over Quinnipiac in the quarterfinals. The Taby, Sweden, native has 13 goals and 29 assists for 42 points in 39 games this season. Jellvik was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (149th) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Gasseau’s one-timer off a Jellvik feed from the top of the left circle zipped into the upper right corner of the net to tie the quarterfinal matchup with Quinnipiac at 2-2 just over halfway through the second period. The Los Angeles, California, native improved to 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points in 27 games played. Gasseau was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (213th) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Providence

Jayson Megna posted three goals and four assists in the first two victories of last week’s road trip for the Providence Bruins. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native netted the game’s opening goal on the power play in a 4-1 win at Hershey last Tuesday, while adding two assists. The veteran forward posted two goals, including his fifth shorthanded goal of the season, which is tied for first in the AHL, while also notching two assists in a 7-4 victory at Utica on Friday.

Megna believes that the connection with his linemates lead to his offensive explosion last week.

“I’ve been fortunate to be playing with some really good linemates,” said Megna. “We have been able to generate a lot of chances and it was nice to convert on a number of them throughout those games.”

Marc McLaughlin found the back of the net in back-to-back road wins for the P-Bruins last week. The North Billerica, Massachusetts, native intercepted a pass in the offensive zone and picked the far corner from the left circle to extend the Providence lead in the 4-1 win at Hershey last Tuesday. The forward then used his speed to create a breakaway and score in the 7-4 victory at Utica on Friday.

McLaughlin has seen his game grow this season by putting in work every day at the rink.

“Consistency is key. I’ve been focusing on showing up to the rink every day to improve and I’ve been trying to build off each game,” said McLaughlin. “I’ve seen improvements as the year goes on by trusting that process. I’m excited to keep building for the playoffs.”

Brandon Bussi earned his 20th and 21st wins of the season in last week’s road trip for the Providence Bruins. The Sound Beach, New York, native stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced in a 4-1 victory on Tuesday in Hershey against last year’s Calder Cup Champions, before making 27 saves in Friday’s win in Utica.

Bussi credited his team’s play for his success in Hershey on Tuesday.

“Our team played a really solid 60 minutes of playoff hockey-like atmosphere,” said Bussi. “Our ability to box out and allow me to see shots was key for us to succeed.”

Juniors

  • Goaltender Reid Dyck earned victories in Games 1 and 2 of the first round of the WHL playoffs for the Swift Current Broncos this past weekend. The Winkler, Manitoba, native stopped all 33 shots he faced to earn a shutout in a 3-0 win on Friday over the Lethbridge Hurricanes. The netminder turned away 29 of the 32 shots he faced in a 4-3 win in Game 2 against the Hurricanes on Saturday and was named the WHL Goalie of the Week on Monday. In the regular season, Dyck posted a 25-7-2 record with a 2.70 goals against average, a .911 save percentage, and two shutouts. Dyck was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (183rd) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He was also named a WHL Central Division Second-Team All-Star
  • Beckett Hendrickson posted two goals and three assists in a weekend series for the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. The Minnetonka, Minnesota, native recorded two assists in a 5-4 loss on Friday, before notching two goals and an assist in a 7-6 overtime win on Saturday. After assisting on the overtime winner, Hendrickson improved his season total to 23 goals and 32 assists for 55 points in 54 games. Hendrickson was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (124th) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

