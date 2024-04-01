Jellvik, Gasseau Help Guide BC to Frozen Four

PROVIDENCE – Here’s a look at the latest news from Boston Bruins’ prospects through the NCAA, Providence, and juniors.
NCAA
Oskar Jellvik and Andre Gasseau contributed to No. 1 ranked Boston College’s NCAA Regional victories over Michigan Tech and Quinnipiac, helping the Eagles to their 26th Frozen Four appearance and first since 2016.
Jellvik posted a goal and two assists in a 6-1 win over Michigan Tech last Friday, before recording two assists in a 5-4 overtime win over Quinnipiac in the quarterfinals. The Taby, Sweden, native has 13 goals and 29 assists for 42 points in 39 games this season. Jellvik was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (149th) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.