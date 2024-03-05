James van Riemsdyk: Through the Years

A look back at the winger’s career from Toronto to Philadelphia to Boston as he hits 1,000 career games

GettyImages-1720760699

BOSTON – As James van Riemsdyk gets set for his 1,000th career game on Tuesday night against Edmonton at TD Garden, we look back at the veteran winger’s journey from UNH to Philadelphia to Toronto to Boston.

June 22, 2007 | Drafted 2nd Overall by Philadelphia

van Riemsdyk was selected by the Flyers with the second pick of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft in Columbus. His USA Hockey teammate Patrick Kane went No. 1 overall to Chicago.

JVR_DRAFT

2007-09 | Plays Two Seasons at UNH

The New Jersey native moved on to play two seasons at the University of New Hampshire after a stint with the U.S. National Team Development Program. He led the team in scoring his sophomore season with 17 goals and 40 points in 36 games before signing his entry-level deal with Philadelphia on April 1, 2009.

JVR_UNH

October 2, 2009 | Makes NHL Debut for Flyers

van Riemsdyk registered his first NHL point with an assist in Philly’s 2-0 win over Carolina.

GettyImages-91795674

October 24, 2009 | Scores First NHL Goal vs. Florida

Roughly three weeks later, van Riemsdyk notched his first NHL goal in a 5-1 victory over Florida.

GettyImages-92325001

January 1, 2010 | Plays in First Outdoor Game

van Riemsdyk suited up for his first career outdoor game as the Flyers took on the Bruins at the 2010 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

JVR_FENWAY_WC

Spring 2010 | Helps Philadelphia to Historic Comeback

van Riemsdyk scored his first career playoff goal in the first period of Game 7 to start the Flyers’ historic comeback from a 3-0 deficit in the game and the series to beat the Bruins.

JVR_2010_COMEBACK

June 2010 | Makes Lone Stanley Cup Final Appearance

van Riemsdyk made his lone appearance in the Stanley Cup Final as the Flyers advanced to play the Blackhawks, eventually falling in six games.

JVR_2010SCF

March 26, 2011 | Notches First Career Hat Trick

van Riemsdyk collected his first hat trick in a 4-1 win over the Islanders.

GettyImages-110968649

January 1, 2012 | Plays in Winter Classic at Citizens Bank Park

van Riemsdyk played in his second career outdoor game as the Flyers hosted the Rangers at the home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

JVR_2012_WC

June 23, 2012 | Traded to Toronto

After three seasons with the Flyers, van Riemsdyk was traded to Toronto in exchange for blue liner Luke Schenn.

JVR_HATTY_2016

February 2014 | Represents USA at Winter Olympics

van Riemsdyk made his first and only Olympics appearance in Sochi, playing on a line with Phil Kessel and Joe Pavelski.

GettyImages-469467211

April 3, 2014 | Tallies 30 Goals for First Time

van Riemsdyk hit the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career during a 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins. He finished with 30 goals and 30 assists in 80 games.

GettyImages-482397241

September 2016 | Plays in World Cup of Hockey

van Riemsdyk once again represented Team USA during the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto.

GettyImages-607344868

December 19, 2017 | Scores 20,000th Goal in Toronto History

On the 100th anniversary of Toronto’s first goal, van Riemsdyk tallied the 20,000th goal in team history during an 8-1 win over Carolina.

GettyImages-899665196

March 28, 2018 | Scores 200th Career Goal

van Riemsdyk tallied his 200th goal in a 4-3 win over Florida.

GettyImages-940590326

July 1, 2018 | Returns to Philadelphia

van Riemsdyk signed a five-year, $35 million contract to return to the Flyers.

JVR_COMMUNITY

February 23, 2019 | Plays in Stadium Series

van Riemsdyk suited up for his third career outdoor game, notching a power-play goal in the Flyers' 4-3 win over the Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field.

JVR_2019_STADIUM

February 21, 2021 | Records 500th Career Point

van Riemsdyk notched his 500th point in the Flyers loss to the Bruins during the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe.

GettyImages-1303398512

July 1, 2023 | Signs with Bruins

van Riemsdyk inked a one-year, $1 million deal with Boston.

JVR_BOSTON2

October 14, 2023 | First Two Bruins Goals

van Riemsdyk notches the first two goals of his Bruins career in a 3-2 win over Nashville at TD Garden.

JVR_BOSTON_NASH

November 9, 2023 | Records 600th Career Point

van Riemsdyk hit the 600-point milestone with a pair of assists in a 5-2 victory over the Islanders in Boston.

JVR_600TH_POINT

November 25, 2023 | Secures 300th Career Assist

van Riemsdyk hit another milestone with the 300th helper of his career in a 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

JVR_300TH_ASSIST

January 2, 2024 | First Three-Point Game with Boston

van Riemsdyk collected his first three-point game with the Bruins with a goal and two assists during a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

GettyImages-1895740917

January 27, 2024 | Three-Point Game in Return to Philly

van Riemsdyk returned to Philadelphia with a goal and two assists in Boston’s 6-2 win over the Flyers.

JVR_PHILLY_BOSTON

News Feed

Bruins to Honor James Van Riemsdyk for 1,000th NHL Game in Pregame Ceremony on Saturday, March 16

Prospects Report: Kuntar Hitting Stride with P-Bruins

Swayman Makes 32 Saves as Bruins Slow Down Maple Leafs

Bruins Fall to Islanders to Start Two-Game Road Trip

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders

Bruins Recall Marc McLaughlin on Emergency Basis

Geekie's Hat Trick Helps Bruins Defeat Golden Knights to End Skid

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Vegas

Bruins Assign Anthony Richard to Providence 

Prospects Report: P-Bruins Keep it Short

Bruins Go to Overtime for Sixth Straight Game, Fall to Kraken in SO

Need to Know: Bruins at Kraken

Bruins Squander Third-Period Lead, Drop Second Straight in OT

Bruins to Celebrate Grand Opening of Boston Bruins Heritage Hall with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, March 5

Coyle Scores Twice as Bruins Fall to Flames in OT

Bruins Recall Ian Mitchell from Providence

McAvoy, Bruins Recover to Defeat Oilers in OT

Need to Know: Bruins at Oilers