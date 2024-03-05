BOSTON – As James van Riemsdyk gets set for his 1,000th career game on Tuesday night against Edmonton at TD Garden, we look back at the veteran winger’s journey from UNH to Philadelphia to Toronto to Boston.
James van Riemsdyk: Through the Years
A look back at the winger’s career from Toronto to Philadelphia to Boston as he hits 1,000 career games
June 22, 2007 | Drafted 2nd Overall by Philadelphia
van Riemsdyk was selected by the Flyers with the second pick of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft in Columbus. His USA Hockey teammate Patrick Kane went No. 1 overall to Chicago.
2007-09 | Plays Two Seasons at UNH
The New Jersey native moved on to play two seasons at the University of New Hampshire after a stint with the U.S. National Team Development Program. He led the team in scoring his sophomore season with 17 goals and 40 points in 36 games before signing his entry-level deal with Philadelphia on April 1, 2009.
October 2, 2009 | Makes NHL Debut for Flyers
van Riemsdyk registered his first NHL point with an assist in Philly’s 2-0 win over Carolina.
October 24, 2009 | Scores First NHL Goal vs. Florida
Roughly three weeks later, van Riemsdyk notched his first NHL goal in a 5-1 victory over Florida.
January 1, 2010 | Plays in First Outdoor Game
van Riemsdyk suited up for his first career outdoor game as the Flyers took on the Bruins at the 2010 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.
Spring 2010 | Helps Philadelphia to Historic Comeback
van Riemsdyk scored his first career playoff goal in the first period of Game 7 to start the Flyers’ historic comeback from a 3-0 deficit in the game and the series to beat the Bruins.
June 2010 | Makes Lone Stanley Cup Final Appearance
van Riemsdyk made his lone appearance in the Stanley Cup Final as the Flyers advanced to play the Blackhawks, eventually falling in six games.
March 26, 2011 | Notches First Career Hat Trick
van Riemsdyk collected his first hat trick in a 4-1 win over the Islanders.
January 1, 2012 | Plays in Winter Classic at Citizens Bank Park
van Riemsdyk played in his second career outdoor game as the Flyers hosted the Rangers at the home of the Philadelphia Phillies.
June 23, 2012 | Traded to Toronto
After three seasons with the Flyers, van Riemsdyk was traded to Toronto in exchange for blue liner Luke Schenn.
February 2014 | Represents USA at Winter Olympics
van Riemsdyk made his first and only Olympics appearance in Sochi, playing on a line with Phil Kessel and Joe Pavelski.
April 3, 2014 | Tallies 30 Goals for First Time
van Riemsdyk hit the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career during a 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins. He finished with 30 goals and 30 assists in 80 games.
September 2016 | Plays in World Cup of Hockey
van Riemsdyk once again represented Team USA during the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto.
December 19, 2017 | Scores 20,000th Goal in Toronto History
On the 100th anniversary of Toronto’s first goal, van Riemsdyk tallied the 20,000th goal in team history during an 8-1 win over Carolina.
March 28, 2018 | Scores 200th Career Goal
van Riemsdyk tallied his 200th goal in a 4-3 win over Florida.
July 1, 2018 | Returns to Philadelphia
van Riemsdyk signed a five-year, $35 million contract to return to the Flyers.
February 23, 2019 | Plays in Stadium Series
van Riemsdyk suited up for his third career outdoor game, notching a power-play goal in the Flyers' 4-3 win over the Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field.
February 21, 2021 | Records 500th Career Point
van Riemsdyk notched his 500th point in the Flyers loss to the Bruins during the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe.
July 1, 2023 | Signs with Bruins
van Riemsdyk inked a one-year, $1 million deal with Boston.
October 14, 2023 | First Two Bruins Goals
van Riemsdyk notches the first two goals of his Bruins career in a 3-2 win over Nashville at TD Garden.
November 9, 2023 | Records 600th Career Point
van Riemsdyk hit the 600-point milestone with a pair of assists in a 5-2 victory over the Islanders in Boston.
November 25, 2023 | Secures 300th Career Assist
van Riemsdyk hit another milestone with the 300th helper of his career in a 7-4 loss to the Rangers.
January 2, 2024 | First Three-Point Game with Boston
van Riemsdyk collected his first three-point game with the Bruins with a goal and two assists during a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
January 27, 2024 | Three-Point Game in Return to Philly
van Riemsdyk returned to Philadelphia with a goal and two assists in Boston’s 6-2 win over the Flyers.