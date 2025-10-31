In the System: P-Bruins Off to Franchise-Record 7-0 Start

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins won the battle of two undefeated Atlantic Division teams with a 3-1 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday night, extending their franchise best start to a season to seven straight wins. Providence and Grand Rapids are the only two remaining teams in the AHL without a regulation loss. The P-Bruins have a league best 31 goals for and the second-best power play in the Eastern Conference with a 31.8% success rate.

Providence forward Riley Tufte ranks tied for fourth in the AHL with 11 points in seven games (5-6–11). The Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native didn’t record a point in the first two games of the season, then posted games of three, two, four, one, and one points in the next five contests, respectively. Tufte netted the game-winning goal in the victory over the Penguins on Wednesday and his four-point night in last Friday’s 5-3 victory over Springfield was a career-best for the seven-year professional.

Georgii Merkulov scored twice in Sunday’s 4-1 win against Bridgeport, placing the Ryazan, Russia, native in sole second place on the Providence Bruins all-time point list with 189 total points. Merkulov also found the back of the net in the win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday. The forward ranks tied for second on the team with ten points (5-5–10) and has posted points in all but one game this season.

Goaltender Simon Zajicek notched his third professional victory, stopping 23 of 24 shots in a 4-1 victory over Bridgeport on Sunday. The Frydlant, Czechia, native boasts a 1.66 goals against average and a .939 save percentage, allowing just five goals in his first three starts in North American professional hockey.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel was pleased with his team’s effort in Sunday’s victory.

“There was a lot to like today,” said Mougenel immediately following the game. “I like our competitiveness. It’s evident in practice. I think some of the guys are having success because of how hard they compete. We did a really good job on the back end and our goalie was great.”