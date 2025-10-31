In the System: P-Bruins Off to Franchise-Record 7-0 Start

Providence has a league-best 31 goals through the first seven games

PROV
By Jordan Conn / BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

Providence

The Providence Bruins won the battle of two undefeated Atlantic Division teams with a 3-1 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday night, extending their franchise best start to a season to seven straight wins. Providence and Grand Rapids are the only two remaining teams in the AHL without a regulation loss. The P-Bruins have a league best 31 goals for and the second-best power play in the Eastern Conference with a 31.8% success rate.

Providence forward Riley Tufte ranks tied for fourth in the AHL with 11 points in seven games (5-6–11). The Coon Rapids, Minnesota, native didn’t record a point in the first two games of the season, then posted games of three, two, four, one, and one points in the next five contests, respectively. Tufte netted the game-winning goal in the victory over the Penguins on Wednesday and his four-point night in last Friday’s 5-3 victory over Springfield was a career-best for the seven-year professional.

Georgii Merkulov scored twice in Sunday’s 4-1 win against Bridgeport, placing the Ryazan, Russia, native in sole second place on the Providence Bruins all-time point list with 189 total points. Merkulov also found the back of the net in the win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday. The forward ranks tied for second on the team with ten points (5-5–10) and has posted points in all but one game this season.

Goaltender Simon Zajicek notched his third professional victory, stopping 23 of 24 shots in a 4-1 victory over Bridgeport on Sunday. The Frydlant, Czechia, native boasts a 1.66 goals against average and a .939 save percentage, allowing just five goals in his first three starts in North American professional hockey.

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel was pleased with his team’s effort in Sunday’s victory.

“There was a lot to like today,” said Mougenel immediately following the game. “I like our competitiveness. It’s evident in practice. I think some of the guys are having success because of how hard they compete. We did a really good job on the back end and our goalie was great.”

NCAA

  • Chris Pelosi scored in each of No. 7 ranked Quinnipiac’s games last weekend. The Sewell, New Jersey, native scored the Bobcats’ lone goal on the power play in a 4-1 loss at Merrimack on Friday, then tallied the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory at New Hampshire. The forward is tied for second on the team with four goals. Pelosi was originally selected by Boston in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Will Zellers found the back of the net in No. 8 ranked North Dakota’s 5-2 loss at Clarkson. The Maple Grove, Minnesota, native’s tally came on the power play in the second frame for his second goal of the season. The forward now has two goals and two assists through his first six NCAA games. Zellers was originally selected by Colorado in the third round (76th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired along with Casey Mittelstadt via trade for Charlie Coyle, a second round pick in the 2025 draft (Liam Pettersson), and a fifth round pick in the 2026 draft.

Juniors

  • Cole Chandler tallied an assist in each of the Shawinigan Cataractes QMJHL games last weekend. The forward totals one goal and eight assists through the first 12 games of his third season in Shawinigan. The Bedford, Nova Scotia, native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Europe

  • Vashek Blanar has tallied two goals and three assists in 11 games this season with HV71 Jr. of the Swedish Junior Hockey League. Blanar has also appeared in two games with HV71 Jonkoping of the Swedish Hockey League. The Vail, Colorado, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

More stats and information about the Bruins' prospects can be found below:

103125_BruinsProspectReport
- 0.35 MB
Download 103125_BruinsProspectReport

