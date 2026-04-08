Bruins Sign James Hagens to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today that the team has signed forward James Hagens to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2025-26 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $975,000.

The 19-year-old was selected by Boston in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Hagens joined the Providence Bruins on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) on March 24 and has appeared in six AHL games with Providence this season, recording one goal and three assists for four points.

Prior to signing his ATO, the 5-foot-11, 193‑pound forward appeared in 34 games with Boston College this season, pacing Hockey East skaters in scoring with 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points. He also led the team with six game-winning goals, two hat tricks and 133 shots. Hagens was named to the conference’s All-Rookie Team after posting 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) during the 2024-25 season. Across two years with Boston College (2024-26), the forward skated in 71 games, totaling 34 goals and 50 assists for 84 points.

Prior to his collegiate career, Hagens spent two seasons (2022-24) with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), where he recorded 72 goals and 115 assists for 187 points, the fifth‑most in program history.

The Hauppauge, New York, native has represented the United States internationally in two IIHF World Junior Championships (2025, 2026) and two IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championships (2023, 2024). Hagens won gold at the 2025 World Juniors and the 2023 U-18 tournaments. He holds the IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championship single‑tournament scoring record with 22 points in 2024, earning tournament MVP honors and helping the United States capture silver.