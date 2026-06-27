Bruins Acquire Ivan Ivan from Colorado Avalanche

The Boston Bruins announced today that the team has acquired forward Ivan Ivan from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Fabian Lysell.

Ivan, 23, appeared in 66 games with the Colorado Eagles (AHL) during the 2025-26 season, recording 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points. He also skated in 17 games during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, ranking second on the team with 15 playoff points. Ivan made his NHL debut on Oct. 9, 2024, and has played in 49 career NHL games, all with the Avalanche, totaling five goals and four assists for nine points. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward has also appeared in 169 career AHL games, all with the Eagles, registering 25 goals and 44 assists for 69 points.

Internationally, Ivan represented Czechia at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships, skating in seven tournament games. The Ostrava, Czechia native was originally signed by Colorado in March 2024.